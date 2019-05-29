Peter Lewis, Moby Grape Founding Member, Set To Release Album THE ROAD TO ZION

Peter Lewis is set to release The Road To Zion a full-length album on July 16. Lewis also shares the song "Down By The Water" here. The new album is coming out on Omad, the boutique label of the album's producer John DeNicola.

Peter Lewis played a crucial part in the creation of that rare beast, the perfect rock & roll album: Moby Grape, a legendary union of guitars, voices and brotherhood made in a now-distant American age, the psychedelic San Francisco of 1967. Many miles later, Peter has made his best record as a singer, songwriter and spiritual explorer: The Road To Zion, new stories of wanderlust, fortune, trial and commitment that still carry the living glow and redemptive power of that great band.

Like his best songs for the Grape - "Sitting by the Window" on that first LP; "He" on 1968's Wow; the gorgeous Moby Grape '69 miniature "What's to Choose" - the day-glo-country twang of "Down by the Water" comes with a kick inside: the cycle of sorrow and lessons that, in time, lead to light.

Count the years on the way to The Road To Zion, and you find an astonishing statistic: It is only Peter's third solo album. But he never lost the path or mission. "I know we'll meet again, this you can rely on," Peter promises in the title track "The Road To Zion." Relish the searching and ringing guitars here, until the next time.





