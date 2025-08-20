Peter Hook & The Light to Play 21-Date North American Tour in Fall 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a 13-date North American Get Ready tour this past spring 2025, Peter Hook & The Light will return to the continent for a further 21 dates. Set for August and September 2026, Peter Hook & The Light will perform the New Order album Get Ready in its entirety, alongside a selection from the back catalogues of both Joy Division and New Order.

The Get Ready album was released in 2001 and reached #2 on the US Billboard Electronic album chart and #6 in the UK album chart. It was the seventh studio album from New Order and was dedicated by the band to Rob Gretton, manager of both Joy Division and New Order, who had died in 1999.

Peter Hook first revisited the seminal Joy Division album Unknown Pleasures back in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert and has followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from the repertoire of his bands, Joy Division and New Order. Having toured each album extensively, the band has now amassed well over 800 shows.

The North American Get Ready dates follow another run of live shows in 2025 – taking in tours of Spain, France, North America, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, festivals throughout the EU and a full UK tour to come in the autumn.

GET READY DATES // NORTH AMERICA 2026

AUGUST

Sun 23 CLEVELAND, OH The Agora

Thu 27 TORONTO, ON History

Fri 28 CHICAGO, IL Metro

Sat 29 CHICAGO, IL Metro

Mon 31 ROYAL OAK, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

SEPTEMBER

Tue 01 MINNEAPOLIS, MN First Avenue

Fri 04 BOSTON, MA Citizens House of Blues

Sat 05 BROOKLYN, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Mon 07 PHILADELPHIA, PA Union Transfer

Tue 08 WASHINGTON, DC 9:30 Club

Thu 10 HOUSTON, TX White Oak Music Hall

Fri 11 DALLAS, TX House of Blues

Mon 14 DENVER, CO Ogden Theatre

Tue 15 PHOENIX, AZ The Van Buren

Fri 18 DEL MAR, CA The Sound

Sat 19 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Palladium

Mon 21 SAN FRANCISCO, CA The Warfield

Tue 22 SARATOGA, CA The Mountain Winery

Fri 25 SEATTLE, WA The Showbox

Sat 26 PORTLAND, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sun 27 VANCOUVER, BC Commodore Ballroom

Photo credit: Jason Mooney