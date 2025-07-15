Peter Frampton Extends North American 'Let's Do It Again!' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Peter Frampton, will continue his extensive “Let’s Do It Again!” headline tour through this fall with newly confirmed stops at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre, Memphis’ Orpheum Theatre and more.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, July 16, at 10:00AM local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 18 at 10:00AM local time. Full details can be found here.

The upcoming performances arrive on the heels of the musician’s “Never Say Never,” “Never EVER Say Never” and subsequent “Positively Thankful” tours. Despite announcing a farewell run in 2019 due to a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, Frampton has spent the last few years touring the country over, appearing on stages across America, sitting in with the house band at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM’s TEC Awards in 2019 and most recently received the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award at the Gibson Garage Nashville. Last fall, the guitarist was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

October 17—New Orleans, LA—Saenger Theatre

October 19—San Antonio, TX—Majestic Theatre

October 21—Grand Prairie, TX—Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

October 23—Tulsa, OK—The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

October 25—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre

October 27—Atlanta, GA—Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

October 29—St. Augustine, FL—The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 31—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 2—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

Photo credit: Allison Morgan