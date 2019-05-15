Peter Bjorn and John Release INGRID Live Session EP, Plus Live Session Videos

Peter Bjorn and John have released their new EP INGRID Live Session today (STREAM HERE). The EP features alternative acoustic versions of three tracks from their critically acclaimed LP Darker Days, including "Living A Dream" - which Mother Jones noted as an immediate standout, saying it "sounds just as if it was plucked straight from the 60s." INGRID Live Session is accompanied by live studio footage of all three performances - which also includes "Wrapped Around the Axle" and "Velvet Sky" - that the band premiered for fans via their official YouTube channel today (STREAM HERE). The session was recorded at the legendary INGRID Studios in Stockholm (owned by Peter Bjorn and John'sBjörn Yttling and Miike Snow's Pontus Winnberg) and was filmed and directed by the band's long-time collaborator and Shout Out Louds bassist Ted Malmros.



The past year for Peter Bjorn and John has been quite the prolific one. The Swedish indie-pop trio released their eighth full-length studio LP Darker Days this past October to raves from NPR,Variety, Billboard, Stereogum, and Paper - with Pitchfork calling it "a renewed focus on eclecticism and sweet melodies." They also dropped a 3-song EP aptly titled EPBJ in February that featured 3 new studio tracks, and returned to the US last month for the highly successful 2ndleg of their Darker Days Tour, which included two days at Just Like Heaven Festival alongside the likes of Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT and more.



Peter Bjorn and John's INGRID Live Session EP is out now via INGRID, the session video can be viewed HERE and the audio can be streamed HERE. For all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates, please stay tuned to www.peterbjornandjohn.com.





