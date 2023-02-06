Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Perris Records Releases Cherry St. 'Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet' Containing 11 Early Demos

The CD features 11 demos that the band recorded before getting signed to JRS/BMG in 1993.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Perris Records announces the release of the Cherry St. CD "Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet". The CD features 11 demos that the band recorded before getting signed to JRS/BMG in 1993.

After it was discovered that someone in Russia was illegally selling a bootleg CD with a version of these demos on EBAY for $140.00, Perris Records decided to release the tracks with improved sound quality and original band photos in the CD artwork.

The bootleg CD artwork consists of low quality pictures and the recordings were taken off old cassette tapes sold by the band years earlier. For this release on Perris Records, the first six tracks were taken off the master DAT tapes.

Tracks 7 through 11 were recorded in smaller studios as pre-production and were never intended for sale. Anthony Focx, whose credits include Ace Frehley, Buckcherry & Night Ranger, mastered all 11 tracks on this CD.

Tom Mathers at Perris Records said, "This CD gives the fans a inside look with the demos recorded in 1989 before that band was signed. Having Anthony Focx master the tracks enhances the sound quality."

Listen to the new demos here:



