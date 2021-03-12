Perfume Genius Releases 'Immediately Remixes' Today

Today, Perfume Genius releases the IMMEDIATELY Remixes album via DSPs. IMMEDIATELY Remixes is a companion album to Perfume Genius' Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, remixed in original running sequence by Boy Harsher, Jenny Hval, A. G. Cook, Actress, Danny L Harle, Jaakko Eino Kaleivi, Jim-E Stack, Planningtorock, Initial Talk, Nídia, Westerman, Actress, Koreless and Katie Dey. Hadreas has said, "I'm very honored to have all these incredible musicians rework these songs. I felt personally remixed listening to their versions, hearing the spirit of my song completely transformed was very magical. Each one feels like a little portal to a fed up shared world." The 2xLP will be pressed onto metallic silver vinyl, limited to an edition of 2,500 exclusive to indie record stores as part of Record Store Day on June 12.

Today, at 1PM PST/4EST Mike Hadreas and Alan Wyffels present: Club IMMEDIATELY. Listen to the IMMEDIATELY Remixes album with Mike and Alan. In between tracks, call into the Perfume Genius Loveline with your questions. Plus, special giveaways that include signed LPs and a grand prize: a Playstation 5. Prize winners chosen ONLY during the event. Details on entry here. Starts at 1 PM PST, Friday March 12.

Prior to today's album release, Perfume Genius had shared the A. G. Cook remix of "Describe," the Jim-E Stack remix of "Without You" and Boy Harsher's remix of "Your Body Changes Everything." Of that track Billboard noted, "Every now and then, an artist will release a 'remix' of one of their songs, and barely anything is different. That's simply not the case for Perfume Genius' new collaboration with Boy Harsher -- the pair's remix ...is a complete departure from its source material. Subbing in a new melody concocted with moody synths and '80s drum beats, the track transforms itself into an avant-pop phantasmagoria that blends perfectly with Mike Hadreas' otherworldly vocals." Uproxx declared, "It perfectly encompasses both of the musicians' reflective sound."

From operatic acid-rave ('Just A Touch') to opulent 80's synth-funk ('On The Floor'), ambient club polyrhythms ('Moonbend') to breakbeat-addled electronic pop ('Describe'), tech-damaged tremolo waltz ('One More Try') to a mid-song running artist commentary on the remix itself ('Leave'), IMMEDIATELY Remixes is an endlessly surprising, imaginative and replayable set to match its source material.

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately has appeared on 2020 end of year lists by TIME Magazine, New York Times, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, Billboard, The New Yorker, Vogue, NPR, Stereogum and many others. The album was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences.

In the last few months, Hadreas has appeared on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, played a global live stream from The Palace Theater in downtown Los Angeles and announced the publication of Immediately, the book companion to the new album featuring iconic portraits of Perfume Genius by celebrated French photographer Camille Vivier. Perfume Genius has also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert performing 'Whole Life' for their #PlayAtHome series and on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he performed 'On The Floor' and 'Jason'.

