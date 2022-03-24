Perfume Genius Announces New Album 'Ugly Season'

Today, Perfume Genius announces the release of his new album, Ugly Season out on June 17th via Matador Records. The album is available for pre-order today HERE. To coincide with the release of the album, Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) has teamed with renowned visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite for a short film featuring Hadreas and the music of Ugly Season.

Satterwhite is known for his immersive multidisciplinary technique that fuses live video, 3-D animation, drawing and print-making. Satterwhite's work has appeared at MoMa, The Smithsonian, The Whitney and the Studio Museum of Harlem. His music video and directing credits include the visual accompaniment to Solange's When I Get Home.

"This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I'm taking, one that I've been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020," says Satterwhite. "Mike and I are both writing scripts. My visual narrative serendipitously mirrors the lyrical direction in his music; it's a rare, like-minded bond. It's a creation myth. How do you architecturally mold and render an idealized version of utopia? It's about making something that you desire so beyond your scope that it's hard to grapple into a concrete form."

The music of Ugly Season was written as the accompaniment to Perfume Genius and choreographer Kate Wallich's immersive dance piece, The Sun Still Burns Here. The work was commissioned by the Seattle Theatre Group and Mass MoCA and was performed via residencies in Seattle, Minneapolis, New York City and Boston throughout 2019. During this time, Perfume Genius publicly shared two of the dance project's compositions - "Pop Song" and "Eye in the Wall."

"It's the sound of dancefloor euphoria," said Pitchfork. "The color of lights flashing as you move through a crowd, the touch of skin damp and warm against everyone else's." Now the entirety of the project's music can be heard in Ugly Season. The album was produced by Perfume Genius and GRAMMY-winning producer and long-time collaborator Blake Mills and was created in collaboration with Hadreas' long-time partner Alan Wyffels.

Perfume Genius just kicked off his North American tour. He plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT tonight and highlights include Thalia Hall in Chicago on March 29th and the Beacon Theatre in New York City on April 7th. The dates mark some of his first live shows in these cities since the release of his critically acclaimed Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.

The album was released last year, appearing on 2020 end of year lists by TIME Magazine, New York Times, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, Billboard, The New Yorker, Vogue, NPR, Stereogum and many others. The LP was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles. The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences.

In support of Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, Hadreas appeared on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, played a global live stream from The Palace Theater in downtown Los Angeles and published Immediately, the book companion to the new album featuring iconic portraits of Perfume Genius by celebrated French photographer Camille Vivier. Perfume Genius also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Following the release of the album, Perfume Genius released IMMEDIATELY Remixes which sees every song on Set My Heart On Fire Immediately remixed in original running sequence by an all-star cast. In addition to Boy Harsher and Cook the lineup includes Jaakko Eino Kaleivi, Jim-E Stack, Planningtorock, Jenny Hval, Initial Talk, Boy Harsher, Nídia, Danny L Harle, Westerman, Actress, Koreless and Katie Dey.

Tour Dates

3/24/22 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

3/25/22 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

3/26/22 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

3/28/22 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

3/29/22 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

3/30/22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

4/01/22 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

4/02/22 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

4/03/22 - Théâtre Rialto - Montreal, QC

4/05/22 - Royale - Boston, MA

4/06/22 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

4/07/22 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY