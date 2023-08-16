Perennial Drops 'Hippolyta!' Ahead of New EP

New from New England trio Perennial comes "Hippolyta!," the latest track to be released from their upcoming EP, The Leaves Of Autumn Symmetry, out September 1. Its infectious, 'punk you can dance to' energy is why the song has been their go-to set-closer for years.

Produced by Chris Teti from The World Is Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, The Leaves Of Autumn Symmetry is a new 7’’ that reworks five songs from Perennial's 2017 debut The Symmetry Of Autumn Leaves into a high-fidelity pocket symphony. It maintains all the energy of the scrappy original but commits even more to the sonic adventurousness of In The Midnight Hour. The result is both a sequel and a prequel––a new art project for a band quickly becoming one of punk music’s most intrepid aesthetic explorers.

Perennial and Teti revisited the 2017 version of “Hippolyta!” for this EP, injecting some of the energy that the live version has, while also laying in some studio modernism: organs run through wah pedals; EDM-style drum machine breakdowns; echo and delay and backwards looped feedback. The result is the apotheosis of their signature “quiet/LOUD” approach; the perfect summary of the Perennial Sound.

There are two versions of Perennial: the adventurous, art-punk modernists, layering British mod pop, 60s soul, 90s Dischord post-hardcore, electronic music, and free-jazz, and the live three-piece whose bombastic 20 minute sets have become a must-see spectacle in the New England music scene. What started in 2015 as an all-encompassing art project, Perennial has made waves guided by their authenticity; they formed the band they always wanted to hear, and when they play, they're the band they always wanted to see.

Perennial’s breakthrough 2022 LP, In The Midnight Hour, was their first time working with producer Chris Teti (The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die), a collaboration that would find them challenging themselves with thrilling results. The album got rave reviews from BrooklynVegan, Under The Radar, Post-Trash, Pop Matters, NPR Music and more, and marked a new creative benchmark for electric organist Chelsey Hahn, guitarist Chad Jewett, and drummer Wil Mulhern. Feeling inspired, the trio turned to their 2017 debut, the album that first put Teti onto Perennial––The Symmetry of Autumn Leaves.

Enter The Leaves of Autumn Symmetry. “Our process was to first capture the energetic heartbeat of each of these songs, and then to immediately look for ways to make them more compelling as headphone experiences,” says Jewett. “We really took time to cut these songs up into collage material and see what new angles we could find: splashing paint on them, replacing instruments and making the whole thing a bit more modernist, a bit more impressionistic”.

Listen to the new single here: