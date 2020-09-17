Pentatonix Release 'Mad World'

The song is a cover Tears for Fears' original.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix release their arrangement of Tears for Fears' "Mad World." Coinciding with the release, Pentatonix also dropped a hauntingly stark music video for the track this morning.

Last month, Pentatonix released "Happy Now," their first original single since 2015's self-titled originals album. "Happy Now" has garnered over 1.7M streams to date and was produced by Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande, One Direction), Sean Myer (Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor) and Ojivolta (Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera) and co-produced by Pentatonix and Ben Bram.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 18 million subscribers, yielding more than 4.5 billion video views.

Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. Additionally, all ten Pentatonix releases have reached the top 10 on the Billboard Charts. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2. Pentatonix most recently released a compilation of their biggest holiday songs, The Best of Pentatonix Christmas, which included their multiplatinum singles "Hallelujah" and "Mary, Did You Know?" and collaborations with Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, Jazmine Sullivan and a duet featuring Whitney Houston.

Pentatonix released their At Home EP in June 2020, along with original music videos for their "Home" medley as well as their covers of "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), "when the party's over" (Billie Eilish), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa) and "Dreams" (The Cranberries). In August, the group released their first original single, "Happy Now," since 2015.

