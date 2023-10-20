Pentatonix Drop New Holiday Album 'The Greatest Christmas Hits'

The band has also debuted the music video for “Please Santa Please.”

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Kicking off an unforgettable holiday season, today Pentatonix unveil their 12th overall full-length album, The Greatest Christmas Hits (RCA).

The album features 23 of the band's top holiday songs and eight brand new, never-before-heard tracks - including the cheerful holiday original, “Please Santa Please.” To celebrate the album’s release, the band has also debuted the music video for “Please Santa Please.”

In tandem with the album’s release, Pentatonix are set to kick off their 2023 North American Christmas tour, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year this November. The tour kicks off on November 14th in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, rolls through major markets coast to coast, and concludes on December 21st in Austin, TX at Moody Center. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here.

To herald in the album’s arrival, Pentatonix appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this week where they performed their hit rendition of “How Great Thou Art” featuring Hudson. The band is also set to perform at iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 8th.

Stay tuned for more from Pentatonix soon!

PTX: The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year Dates

11/14 — Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

11/16 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

11/18 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

11/19 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

11/21 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

11/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/27 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

11/29 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

11/30 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

12/2 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/3 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/6 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

12/7 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

12/9 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

12/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

12/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

12/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

12/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

12/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

About Pentatonix

As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]. Internationally, these albums performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand.

Their single, “Hallelujah” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016.

A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.” Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. Plus, they have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few.

Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. Not to mention, they have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. Following 2021’s Evergreen, which tallied over 100 million streams and earned the group a Grammy nomination for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album,” Pentatonix launched one of their biggest tours to date, Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour.

Pentatonix’s album, “Holidays Around the World,” was released on October 28, 2022 and marked the group’s ninth Top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums Chart. The group closed out 2022 with the completion of their largest U.S. arena tour to date. In 2023, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Pentatonix recently announced details for their highly anticipated 2023 North American Christmas tour, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year. The tour kicks off on November 14th in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, rolls through major markets coast to coast, and concludes on December 21st in Austin, TX at Moody Center. The tour is in support of the band’s recently released holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits (RCA).




Pentatonix Drop New Holiday Album 'The Greatest Christmas Hits'

