Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peaceful Faces Shares 'Signature Blues' From Forthcoming LP

Peaceful Faces Shares 'Signature Blues' From Forthcoming LP

The new album, Sifting Through The Goo, Reaching For The Candlelight, is due March 10.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Sifting Through The Goo, Reaching For The Candlelight, the new album from Brooklyn chamber-rock band Peaceful Faces, is technically many years in the making. Indeed, while the music was recorded in the later stages of the pandemic, certain songs date back to bandleader Tree Palmedo's earliest days as a writer, when he would spend late nights sipping box wine, teaching himself to sing, and piecing together lyrics in a frigid Boston dorm room.

Palmedo has grown a lot since then, and the album is a testament to and a document of that growth. Tying together a lifelong love of Brian Wilson and Elliott Smith, an affection for aughts indie units like Grizzly Bear and Bon Iver, and years of experience as a horn player, improviser, and arranger, Sifting Through The Goo, Reaching For The Candlelight is a rich sonic stew of finger-picked guitar, shimmering synths, dense vocal harmony and bold brass with a quirky but gentle voice at its center.

Through this ornately arranged lens, the album deals with nostalgia and regret-on songs like "Signature Blues" and "Hunger," Palmedo looks back at old relationships wistfully, but he also looks at the inherent paradoxes hidden in his own residual feelings.

"I don't want you for myself / But I want you to myself," he sings, harmonized with John Cushing on backing vocals and trombone over Alex Graff's propulsive guitar. But on songs like "Hold On (To Your Colors)," he wonders how to move forward as a working artist in an isolated, clickbait-focused, and nostalgia-laden culture-perhaps the tight-knit rhythm section of bassist Tony Solis and drummer Eladio Rojas can help lead the way.

Since moving to New York by way of Portland, OR and Boston, MA, Palmedo has been slowly carving a niche for himself-he's freelanced on the jazz scene, collaborated with Brooklyn art-pop ensembles like Tredici Bacci and Sloppy Jane, and made appearances with a variety of touring acts like The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die and Ben Zaidi.

But Peaceful Faces, which started as a secret solo project and released music hailed by Elysian Fields' Oren Bloedow as "A very fine song album with echoes of Paul Simon and Robert Wyatt," has morphed into a band in its own right, a tight six-piece that has brought searing sets to rock clubs and DIY venues across the Brooklyn scene. Sifting Through The Goo, Reaching For The Candlelight is the first real document of that band, and it's a true ensemble showcase, full of raw electricity and subtle sensitivity.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

3/16 Brooklyn, NY - C'Mon Everybody



Tomorrow X Together Announce Presale Information for World Tour Photo
Tomorrow X Together Announce Presale Information for World Tour
TOMORROW X TOGETHER has announced venues and presale information for their tour IN U.S. The tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 and head to the U.S. in May for shows in 6 cities. This includes their only New York Metro area performances at UBS Arena, located just 30 minutes by the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) from Penn Station, on May 9 and 10.
Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album Photo
Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album
Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has released his latest single, “Getting Older”. Produced by Tommy English, Adam’s “Getting Older” is a glam rendition of the Billie Eilish track, lyrically exploring the complexities of getting older, harnessed by Adam’s unmatched vocal talent.
SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & Photo
SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & More
SXM Festival will return from March 8-12, 2023 for a musical and cultural experience like no other. It is the only festival in the world that takes over an entire island - the Caribbean gem of Saint Martin | Sint Maarten - and is the ultimate destination experience.
Lizzo to Premiere Special Music Video Tomorrow Photo
Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video TomorrowLizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
January 31, 2023

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD RoleInterview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role
January 31, 2023

Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers
January 31, 2023

For the 2nd week in a row, “Tamron Hall” averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million). “Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households.
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023
January 31, 2023

The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'
January 31, 2023

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.
share