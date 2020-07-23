Patrick Starrr Single Release 'GO OFF' & BTS Video Live

Patrick Starrr, top Beauty Guru and YouTube Personality, has released his newest single titled "GO OFF," a Vogue-esque, techno/club style song perfectly suited to align with the launch of his new beauty brand, ONE/SIZE.

The official music video for the single, linked, tells the backstory of Patrick's first job as a makeup consultant and illustrates the inspiration behind his determination to make a big splash in the beauty industry, first as a beauty YouTuber and now as the founder of a beauty brand and pop-sensation.

Professional Voguers clad all in red strike a pose throughout the video, in support of Patrick's message to get on the dance floor and go off. As heavy bass pumps throughout, synchronized clapping and background vocals echo Patrick's fierce and confident, body-positive lyrics.

Today, Starrr released the Behind the Scenes Video for the single where he shares what it takes to make his vision come alive.

Patrick Starrr is a YouTube Personality and Beauty Guru with over 12MM+ following across social. He is best known on YouTube for his celebrity collaborations and epic transformations. Celebrity collaborations include Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Tyra Banks, Kris Jenner, Naomi Campbell and more. He has been a Key Artist Collaborator with MAC Cosmetics, which resulted in the largest ever male-fronted collaboration for the brand and tied with Rihanna for MAC's largest collaboration ever. His most recent business venture has been the launch of his own beauty brand ONE/SIZE, which is carried in Sephora stores nationwide and online.

Inspired by founder and digital icon, Patrick Starrr, ONE/SIZE is redefining beauty by elevating the voices of the unheard. ONE/SIZE is a beauty brand driving kindness through meaningful connection, profound storytelling, and innovative artistry.

