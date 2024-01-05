Parker McCollum To Kick-Off His 'Burn It Down' Tour On January 18th In Spokane, WA

Award-winning and Platinum-selling Country music star, Parker McCollum, is busting through the doors of 2024 with highly anticipated Burn It Down Tour.

Following one "hell of year" which included a headlining his own arena and amphitheater tour, joining Morgan Wallen on select stadium dates, playing high-profile festivals and sharing the bill with Eric Church, McCollum is set to take the new year head-on with an impressive 41-date run of his 2024 tour. Joining him out on the road will be rising Country stars Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge and Catie Offerman.

McCollum's current radio single, "Burn It Down," is off his latest album, Never Enough, and is currently in the Top 15 at Country radio. Never Enough is a 15-track record bristling with honesty and attitude that incorporates equal parts rock guitar and Country songwriting.

The lead single off Never Enough, the infectiously catchy "Handle On You," has been RIAA certified Platinum and was performed by McCollum during the CBS Special New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash along with a few other fan favorites. CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is available on-demand on Paramount+.

ABOUT PARKER MCCOLLUM:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released Never Enough, a statement album that cements his status as one of country music's undeniable new stars, on May 12 via MCA Nashville. Along with headlining his own tour this summer, McCollum will play stadiums with Morgan Wallen on Wallen's One Night at a Time World Tour.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.”

MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season.

In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year.