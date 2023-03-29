Parker McCollum Receives RIAA Gold Certification for Hit Single 'Handle On You'

MCA Nashville recording artist Parker McCollum's meteoric rise continues with the RIAA Gold certification of his current hit single, "Handle On You." The track is his fastest growing single to date, surpassing 120 million global streams and currently Top 5-and-climbing at country radio. Yesterday, McCollum was presented with a plaque by UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe and RIAA's Jackie Jones to commemorate the accomplishment.

"Another Gold record - what an awesome thing to be able to say," shares McCollum. "I can't thank the fans enough for always showing up. Y'all keep this whole thing going and I couldn't do it without you."

"Parker McCollum is a redefining, culture shaping artist," shares Mabe. "At a time when star power is being undervalued and streaming metrics are crowned king, Parker proves that you can have, and be, both. Parker is a very important artist for the future of country music and we are beyond blessed that he is helping define our next era of country music at Universal Music Group Nashville."

"The RIAA is excited to share in this incredible accomplishment with Parker, his team and everyone at UMG Nashville," shares Jones. "RIAA certifications are earned solely based on what the fans are choosing to listen to. Seeing this song get certified so quickly is a true testament to the impact Parker has on his fans."

Tune-in this Thursday, March 30th to NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as McCollum makes his debut on the show, performing "Handle On You." The track is the lead single from his forthcoming album, Never Enough, out May 12 and available to pre-order here.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum is following up his breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, with his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 (MCA Nashville).

McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-Platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up Platinum certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No. 1 in 2020.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season.

In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.

Photo Credit: Chris Hollo