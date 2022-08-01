Parker McCollum Opens for George Strait at Arrowhead Stadium

One of Country music's biggest newcomers, Parker McCollum, just wrapped up his weekend by bringing a childhood dream to life - opening for one of his personal idols and Country music legend, George Strait.

Hitting the stage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Saturday, July 30th, McCollum, alongside Country superstars Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, fired up the crowd for one unforgettable show.

"Regardless of what anyone thinks of me or my music, I strive to do my absolute best on my terms - but honestly, I've always had this secret hope that 'The King' approves of what I'm doing. He is the standard and it's an honor to share the stage with him," says McCollum.

The show marks yet another impressive accomplishment in Parker's young career. Since exploding onto the Country music scene in 2020 with his critically acclaimed and top-selling debut Country EP of the year, Hollywood Gold EP, McCollum has achieved two #1 singles, the Double-Platinum selling, "Pretty Heart," and its follow-up single, "To Be Loved By You," made is Grand Ole Opry debut, broke records at the iconic Texas venue Whitewater Amphitheater - selling out a three-night engagement, performed for a sold-out crowd for his debut at RODEOHOUSTON and earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year and his first CMT Award for "Breakthrough Video of the Year."

This Friday, August 5th, McCollum will be releasing his latest single, "Handle On You."

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020.

McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling premiere single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the highest first week debut album of 2021. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March of this year McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas. McCollum also won his first CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022.