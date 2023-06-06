Pardoner Share New Single 'Rosemary's Gone'

The track is the third single off their highly anticipated new album Peace Loving People, out June 23rd.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Pardoner Share New Single 'Rosemary's Gone'

Pardoner have shared “Rosemary’s Gone,” the third single off their highly anticipated new album Peace Loving People, out June 23rd via Bar/None Records.

Featuring some of the band's most accessible songwriting to date, “Rosemary’s Gone” pivots to unexpectedly lush, lovelorn vocal harmonies before snapping into guitar-centric chaos propelled by muscular, precise drumming. Lead vocalist Max Freeland calls it a “melancholy love song with a little paranoia thrown in.”

Listen to previous single “My Wagon” & watch the video for lead single “Are You Free Tonight?,” which highlight the bands dual nature, juxtaposing blistering hardcore and hooky indie rock. Tickets for the band’s North American headline tour are on sale HERE

Tour Dates:

7/1 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

7/3 - Omaha, NB @ American Legion

7/5 - Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade

7/6 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

7/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

7/9 - Toronto, ON @ Seascape

7/10 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

7/11 - Boston, MA @ O’Briens

7/12 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

7/13 - Washington, DC - @ Quarry Tavern

7/14 - Philadelphia, PA  @ Ukie Club

7/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse

7/16 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

7/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Sink Hole

7/18 - Lawrence, KS @ Replay

7/19 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

7/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Quarters

7/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

7/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Photo by Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes




