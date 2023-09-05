Paradime Shares Heartfelt Ode To His Daughter With New Single 'Annie'

Be on the lookout for Paradime’s forthcoming album Period. due for release September 22.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Paradime Shares Heartfelt Ode To His Daughter With New Single 'Annie'

Detroit legend Paradime is back with “Annie,” his new video single heralding global women’s empowerment. Named after his daughter, “Annie” is a compelling song that graciously embodies the father-daughter bond. The new single is the latest release taken from Paradime’s forthcoming studio album Period. due out September 22nd on Mello Music Group. 

Produced by Chanes, “Annie” exemplifies Paradime's skillful songwriting. Paradime, who plays the dual roles of a musician and a father, emphasizes this anthem. Undoubtedly, “Annie” serves as an inspiring melody, encouraging women worldwide to pursue their goals with determination. On “Annie,” Paradime states:

“Probably one of my favorite songs on here and maybe ever. Chanes sent me this beat and the sample was saying “Annie” and it’s my daughters name. It was like meant to be.. It's beautiful. Like people don’t say that about hip hop.. but this song is beautiful and I wanted to say what she means to me, and I think it came out exactly how I wanted.”

Paradime has been a staple in Detroit’s music scene for years. His first solo album Paragraphs was referred to by the Detroit Free Press as a “Detroit Hip Hop Classic”, and it was named the top selling independent album in Detroit in '01 by the Detroit Music Retailers Collective.

Dime has won 13 Detroit Music Awards over a 8 year span and collected 3 Detroit Hip Hop Awards including “Best Solo Album'' and “Best Live Performer.” Dime also has accumulated numerous co-writing and production credits in multiple genres, and in the later years has become a sought after songwriter and producer. Following a decade-long hiatus, Paradime has returned with his new album Period.

Aptly titled “Period.,” Paradime looks to make his final mark on an already great legacy with this long-awaited album, stating “This album is basically me coming out of retirement to make a final statement. And the end of the statement is a period. Also my first album was called Paragraphs.. Kind of feel the play on words that it’s an end of the start. Also when someone says the word “PERIOD” in that forceful way to say “there’s nothing more to say”. 

Be on the lookout for Paradime’s forthcoming album Period. due for release September 22 on Mello Music Group. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Laughing Chimes Announce First Vinyl Release On Slumberland Photo
The Laughing Chimes Announce First Vinyl Release On Slumberland

The Laughing Chimes have, over the course of one album and several singles, breathed new life into classic jangle and paisley pop. Formed by teenage brothers Evan and Quinn Seurkamp, they bring a fresh, youthful enthusiasm and the unique outlook of their eastern Ohio rust belt upbringing to sounds that would fit right in on labels like Flying Nun, Creation and Sarah.

2
Lindsey Hinkle Releases Gritty New Single Shades Of Gray Photo
Lindsey Hinkle Releases Gritty New Single 'Shades Of Gray'

Folk-Americana singer/songwriter and recording artist Lindsey Hinkle recently released her newest single called 'Shades of Gray.'

3
Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track Photo
Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track

The accompanying video is part 1 of a short film by American director duo, TUSK (Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara, Tate McRae). Shot in Prague, Czech Republic, the visual follows a queer spy romance, set in 1950’s Hollywood. Starring Karin Ann alongside British-American athlete and actor Gus Kenworthy, and US actress Ashley Moore.

4
Kanii Drops New Single Marry Me Photo
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'

Viral phenomenon Kanii (pronounced Ka-Nee) returns with the dizzying new single “marry me.” Atmospheric and alluring, the funky track finds the 18-year-old blending his many influences into a pop daydream, which will undoubtedly be a highlight of his set when he hits the road this fall with Riovaz. Plus, check out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'
Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'

Videos

Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
CHICAGO