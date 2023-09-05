Paradime Shares Heartfelt Ode To His Daughter With New Single 'Annie'

Detroit legend Paradime is back with “Annie,” his new video single heralding global women’s empowerment. Named after his daughter, “Annie” is a compelling song that graciously embodies the father-daughter bond. The new single is the latest release taken from Paradime’s forthcoming studio album Period. due out September 22nd on Mello Music Group.

Produced by Chanes, “Annie” exemplifies Paradime's skillful songwriting. Paradime, who plays the dual roles of a musician and a father, emphasizes this anthem. Undoubtedly, “Annie” serves as an inspiring melody, encouraging women worldwide to pursue their goals with determination. On “Annie,” Paradime states:

“Probably one of my favorite songs on here and maybe ever. Chanes sent me this beat and the sample was saying “Annie” and it’s my daughters name. It was like meant to be.. It's beautiful. Like people don’t say that about hip hop.. but this song is beautiful and I wanted to say what she means to me, and I think it came out exactly how I wanted.”

Paradime has been a staple in Detroit’s music scene for years. His first solo album Paragraphs was referred to by the Detroit Free Press as a “Detroit Hip Hop Classic”, and it was named the top selling independent album in Detroit in '01 by the Detroit Music Retailers Collective.

Dime has won 13 Detroit Music Awards over a 8 year span and collected 3 Detroit Hip Hop Awards including “Best Solo Album'' and “Best Live Performer.” Dime also has accumulated numerous co-writing and production credits in multiple genres, and in the later years has become a sought after songwriter and producer. Following a decade-long hiatus, Paradime has returned with his new album Period.

Aptly titled “Period.,” Paradime looks to make his final mark on an already great legacy with this long-awaited album, stating “This album is basically me coming out of retirement to make a final statement. And the end of the statement is a period. Also my first album was called Paragraphs.. Kind of feel the play on words that it’s an end of the start. Also when someone says the word “PERIOD” in that forceful way to say “there’s nothing more to say”.

Be on the lookout for Paradime’s forthcoming album Period. due for release September 22 on Mello Music Group.