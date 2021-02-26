Paper Jackets Share New Single 'White Noise'

LA based alternative-pop band Paper Jackets has shared a new single titled "White Noise" today, written about the changes in life that happen and the importance of taking a minute to reflect on those that we might've missed. The track was produced & co-written by Dylan Jackson Scott (of Rad Horror), who has worked with artists such as Halsey, Dreamers, lovelytheband and more. Fans can check out "White Noise" now below.

On the new single, Paper Jackets vocalist James Mason shares, "Life happens so gradually that sometimes we forget to notice. White Noise is about changes, wondering how we got so far and taking tiny steps backwards to find the lines we crossed.

"If everyone is talking, then no one can be understood, and I think we can learn to listen more in our relationships as the song is referring too, but also as a society in general," adds vocalist Aimee Proal.

"White Noise" follows up Paper Jackets' recently released singles "Drugs & Honey", "i'm depressed.", and most recently shared "Bad Company", from their upcoming collection of songs Souvenirs Part Two, due to be released later this year. In July 2020 the band shared their latest album, Souvenirs Volume One, the first part of a collection that stretches and pulls at the genre of alternative rock while revealing a nostalgic theme throughout; touching on creative moments the band has experienced together to addiction and its many forms. Souvenirs Volume One is available to check out now at paper-jackets.lnk.to/MlihUNIN.

Paper Jackets was formed in 2016 as each musician was rotating through a number of Sunset Strip jam nights. What started as a few random meetings and sessions has since blossomed into a four-piece group consisting of James Mason (vocals), Emily Dickinson (keyboard, live backing vocals), Jonny Vesely (guitar), and Aimee Proal (vocals). After releasing the EP Don't Lose Your Head in 2018, Mason & co. grabbed opening slots for Bishop Briggs and the X Ambassadors and they haven't slowed down since.

For all members of Paper Jackets, the road to creating the collections of Souvenirs has been long and not without its bumps. However, they're more than excited for whatever the next steps may be. "There's a sense of urgency," says Mason, speaking to the collection as a whole. "There's this mentality of, we have to do this now, we have to make these songs now...There's this artistic force that pushes me in that way." Whatever force they are following, they're sure to take some souvenirs for the road.

Watch the new video here: