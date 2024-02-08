Papa Roach Signs to Wasserman Music for Worldwide Representation

Papa Roach announced today that they have signed with Wasserman Music for worldwide representation (ex-Canada).

“Since the pandemic started, we really pushed ourselves and believed that we controlled our own destiny," commented Jacoby Shaddix. “We started our own label, hired the right teams, and have found an excellent niche in social media where our music, our personalities, and our fans meet. A full-service company that understands our vision & can help us navigate this growth in the multi-media landscape is essential. Next year will bring a lot of surprises!"

Papa Roach joins Wasserman Music's expansive client roster, which includes Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Deftones, Drake, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar, My Chemical Romance, Rise Against, Ed Sheeran, Sum 41, SZA, Turnstile, and more.

Papa Roach will be represented worldwide by Wasserman Music agents Corrie Martin, Geoff Meall, and Anna Bewers except for Canada, where they will be represented by Jason Furman of Paquin Artists Agency.

ABOUT PAPA ROACH

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Multi-Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their seminal album INFEST and Iconic “Last Resort”. Since then, the band has become a globally-successful staple of the genre, creating 10 studio albums to date.

Their most recent Ego Trip, released on their own label New Noize Records has garnered over 280 million global streams to date, and has produced three #1 singles bringing the band's total to 27 career Top-10 hits, and 11 career #1s.

Papa Roach, who are not unfamiliar with calling attention to the cause of mental health are currently campaigning with partner organization the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with their single “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” which sits Top-5 at Active Rock and #28 on the Alternative chart in the USA.

ABOUT WASSERMAN MUSIC

Wasserman Music is a leading global agency representing a wide range of prominent artists across all genres for live performance, touring, brand partnerships, and beyond. We are long-term career development strategists who work with artists to expand their reach and deepen their impact with audiences around the world. Wasserman Music is a division of Wasserman.

Wasserman powers the business of sports, music, entertainment, and culture. Founded in 2002, Wasserman represents many of the world's most iconic sports and entertainment figures, music artists, brands and properties, empowering them to shape culture and captivate audiences worldwide.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Wasserman operates globally across 27 countries and more than 62 cities, including New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Madrid, Mexico City, Toronto, Paris and Sydney.