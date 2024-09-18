Pants on Fire Release New Single 'Vodka Shampoo'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging from the vibrant heart of Dublin's indie scene, Pants On Fire released their electrifying new single, 'Vodka Shampoo' - The release marks a bold new chapter for the band, who have undergone significant changes in their lineup and sound, promising to take their music to unprecedented heights.

LISTEN NOW: https://open.spotify.com/album/1LI0pvWixCJf687nPkXN0I?si=u_y1KJzbQliHlXf3taj90A

INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE | SPOTIFY

'Vodka Shampoo' began its journey about a year ago, born from a jam session with former members Mel and Matt. The initial spark was the chorus, which quickly became a staple in the band's early rehearsals. When new members Jeff and Kaelig joined the lineup, they decided to revisit and refine the track, and after a series of key changes and creative experiments, the band finally landed on the version that's set to be released. Recorded last month at Orchard Studios in Wexford, the process was smooth and collaborative - "shoutout to Brendan and his two dogs for making the recording experience so enjoyable!"

Pants On Fire are a Dublin-based indie outfit known for their energetic performances and genre-blending sound. The band, formed by Finn and Ollie, now features members Kaelig and Jeff, bringing a heavier, more dynamic edge to their music. Since their debut, they've captivated audiences with their unique style, and they continue to push musical boundaries with each new release. From cover band to cult status, Pants On Fire began their journey as a cover band, mainly playing Arctic Monkeys tunes at small gigs. Formed by frontman Finn, the band initially played as a three-piece before the arrival of guitarist Ollie, who introduced a fresh wave of original material. The transition from a cover band to an original act was seamless, culminating in the creation of their debut album. Reflecting on those early days, Finn recalls... "We lined up our first gig without really having a name or any songs. But then we had a few months to prepare, so we made a set together, came up with a name, and that ended up being the whole first album." Since their inception, Pants On Fire has made waves with their dynamic and evolving sound. Their debut single, 'Medicine', quickly gained traction, earning them a feature interview with Hot Press and establishing them as one of Dublin's most exciting new bands.

Pants On Fire's evolving sound can be explored through their growing discography, available on Spotify and Soundcloud; Starting with their debut singles in 2022, they have continued to push boundaries with each release. As 'Vodka Shampoo' is just around the corner, fans can expect a powerful and fresh new sound that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the band.

The recent departure of bassist Matt and drummer Mel saw the band welcoming two new members, Kaelig and Jeff, whose influence has been nothing short of transformative. "We definitely got heavier," says Finn of the new lineup. "Now we have four different creative heads to have inputs, so it's great." The band's sound has evolved significantly, with Jeff noting, "It's funny because now we really don't sound like how we are on Spotify." Ollie adds, "Yeah, it's a completely different band." [As seen in Hot Press]

This fresh energy is perfectly encapsulated in their upcoming single 'Vodka Shampoo', which the band promises will showcase their heavier, more eclectic style. The single is poised to be a fan favourite, adding a new dimension to their growing discography. The band is eager to bring their new sound to life on stage, promising to be an unforgettable experience

Stay updated with Pants On Fire and listen to their latest tracks on Spotify.

Credits:

Ollie West - Lyrics, Lead Vocals, Guitar.

Finn Neilan - Backing Vocals, Guitar.

Kaelig O'Dhonnabhain - Bass. Jeff Miller - Drums.

Brendan Carthy - Producer.

