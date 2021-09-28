Pandora Radio to Launch a Happy Place Station Suite Celebrating Feel-Good Music

MRC Data's recent mid-year report found that "consumers are relying on musical optimism to get them through the aftermath of a stressful year." The study concluded that "55% of music listeners said one of the most important things that the music industry can provide this year is offering 'uplifting' and 'happy' music."

Pandora has seen similar results from their listeners with the search term "happy" rising 111% in ranking on Pandora last year, and is seeing further interest in the search term from listeners so far throughout 2021.

The research makes one thing perfectly clear - everyone could use a musical pick-me-up during these strange times. Pandora is on a mission to do just that, introducing a new suite of stations collectively called Pandora's Happy Place. The 8 new stations launched today reflect a variety of genres and tempos and are anchored by the Handpicked 100: Happy Shuffle, a collection of the top 100 happiest songs of all time selected by Pandora's curators.

Pandora's Happy Place suite meets this increased demand for feel-good music by highlighting upbeat and uplifting songs from artists like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. Featured tracks include Daft Punk's "Get Lucky," Beyonce's "Love On Top," Pharrell Williams' "Happy," and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling!"

The stations include Handpicked 100: Happy Shuffle, Feel Good R&B, Get Happy, Happy Country, Happy Dance, Hope For Hard Times, Rap Jubilees, and Vinyl Happiness.