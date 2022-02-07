Pandora Expands Billionaires Station Suite with Two New Latin Billionaires Stations

Pandora is expanding its popular Billionaires station suite, adding two new Latin stations - Latin Billionaires Pop and Latin Billionaires MX which are available now. These stations join Pandora's existing Billionaires stations in key genres, including Pop, Hip Hop, and Country, spotlighting the top artists who have surpassed one billion streams on the platform. The Billionaires suite of stations are favorites with listeners who love to listen to the superstars of every genre.

Latin Billionaires Pop features J Balvin, Shakira, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, Marc Anthony, Farruko, Zion & Lennox, and more. Latin Billionaires MX highlights billion-streaming Regional Mexican artists including Marco Antonio Solis, Calibre 50, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Los Tigres Del Norte, Intocable, Voz De Mando and Los Tucanes De Tijuana.

In addition to naming new Latin Billionaires, Pandora today announced a batch of Billionaires added to their genre-specific stations. The list of artists hitting the milestone of garnering a billion streams on the platform includes Band of Horses, Beastie Boys, Black Sabbath, Chris Cagle, Dirty Heads, H.E.R., Lyfe Jennings, Cody Johnson, Kehlani, Alison Krauss, Lil Durk, Martina McBride, Scotty McCreery, Soundgarden, SWV, Trapt, Warren G and Young Dolph.

In 2018, Pandora kicked off its 'Billionaires' program by presenting artists with a commemorative plaque. From Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, and Mariah Carey to Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, and more, Pandora has honored hundreds of artists over the past three years.