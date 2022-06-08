Pale Waves Release New Single 'Reasons To Live'

Ahead of kicking off their tour opening for 5 Seconds of Summer, pop-punk bastions of individuality Pale Waves have released their new song "Reasons To Live" from their upcoming album Unwanted, out August 12 via Dirty Hit.

Listen to "Reasons To Live," a euphoric burst of electric energy about finding someone who leads you out of darkness and gives you a reason to keep going. First premiered by Zane Lowe, the song is as ready for arenas as it is for screaming into a hairbrush in the mirror.

"'Reasons To Live'" is about a time when I felt truly drained and incapable of happiness," shares frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie on the song. "Then I found someone who showed me a reason to live."

"Reasons To Live" follows the release of lead single "Lies," an angst-fueled, rebellious pop-punk anthem that pairs the crunchy guitars and rhythmic drive of 2000s with the rage of a 90s rock band to speak to lies catching up with someone who has shattered your trust. Watch the video for the track which was premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Hottest Record In The World and was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Modern Baseball, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly).

PRESS HERE to pre-order Unwanted, a body of work informed by Pale Waves' personal and

artistic journey that reaches out into the passionate community of misfits and LGBTQIA+ fans around the band, tapping into darker emotions than ever before while also striking a fresh tone of defiance. "It was really the only thing this album could be called," continues Heather. "It's bold and unapologetic, and that's what the Pale Waves community is about. We don't need to fit a perfect mold, we don't need to apologize for being ourselves, and we won't change for anyone. That acceptance is what connects us."

Kicking off June 11, Pale Waves will be embarking on a select run of U.S. headline shows before touring as main support for 5 Seconds of Summer's nationwide U.S. amphitheater tour this summer and appearing at a string of international festival dates. PRESS HERE for tickets. Cementing their status as one of the most exciting acts to come out of the UK with the 2021 sophomore album Who Am I?, Pale Waves have made a name for themselves by inspiring inclusivity and self-discovery and creating space for people hoping to figure out who they are.

Flipping the script to introduce a nostalgic pop-punk sound built on newfound confidence, Who Am I? introduced standout singles "Change," "Easy," and "She's My Religion" alongside a distinct, guitar-laden alternative energy and hit #3 on the UK album charts. The album received critical acclaim from Pitchfork, Vanity Fair, Billboard, NPR, Wall Street Journal, Buzzfeed, The FADER, AV Club, Vulture, Consequence, Stereogum, Alternative Press, NYLON, and many more.

Pale Waves - comprised of front woman Heather Baron-Gracie (she/her); drummer Ciara Doran (they/them); guitarist Huge Silvani (he/him) and bassist Charlie Wood (he/him) - made an immediate splash when they debuted on the music scene with their debut album My Mind Makes Noises, hitting the Top 10 on UK Album Chart, winning the NME Under The Radar award, touring with fellow Dirty Hit label mates and mentors The 1975 as well as Muse and The Cure, performing at Reading, Leeds, Lollapalooza, and SXSW, and appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

2022 TOUR DATES

* As main support for 5 Seconds of Summer

June 11 - Thunderbird Area - Vancouver, Canada *

June 12 - WaMu - Seattle, WA *

June 14 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA *

June 16 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA *

June 17 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA *

June 18 - Fivepoint - Irvine, CA *

June 19 - 24 Oxford - Las Vegas, NV

June 20 - Federal Theater - Phoenix, AZ *

June 22 - The Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *

June 24 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX *

June 25 - Music Factory - Irving, TX *

June 26 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX *

June 27 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

June 28 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR *

June 30 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN *

July 01 - Cadence Bank Amphitheater - Atlanta, GA *

July 02 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

July 03 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC *

July 05 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C. *

July 06 - The Skyline Stage - Philadelphia, PA *

July 08 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT *

July 09 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA *

July 10 - PMC Bank Arts Pavilion - Holmdel, NJ *

July 12 - Pier 17 - New York City, NY *

July 13 - Pier 17 - New York City, NY *

July 16 - Community Festival - London, UK

July 18 - Andrew Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH *

July 20 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Canada *

July 21 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI *

July 22 - The Rave/Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

July 23 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN *

July 24 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO *

July 29 - Y-Not Festival - Pikehall, Derbyshire, UK

July 30 - Kendal Calling Festival - Lowther Deer Park, UK

August 13 - Boardmasters Festival - Cornwall, UK

August 26 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

August 28 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

September 16- Riot Fest- Chicago, IL

November 25 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

November 26 - O2 Academy - Liverpool, UK

November 27 - Beach Ballroom - Abderdeen, UK

November 28 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

November 30 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK