Pale Jay Releases New Single 'The Garden'

Later this summer, musician/producer Pale Jay will be releasing his latest studio album Low End Love Songs via Karma Chief Records, and now he has dropped his latest single "The Garden" from the LP. This engaging track is about safeguarding the inner sanctuary that music and its playful essence provide from external expectations and the relentless demands of capitalism. An infectious hook, a moody organ, classic PJ drums and beautiful, lush strings carries this tune throughout.

"Low End Love Songs, more so than previous releases, is a diary in form of song," Pale Jay says.

"I knew I just had to wait for the songs to be ready to be picked, like ripe fruit from a tree. The entire album came together in just four weeks, a process that was both cathartic and joyful. Each tune encapsulates a distinct moment in my life, with music serving as my means of processing complex and sometimes conflicting emotions.

In this album, I depart from loop-based song structures towards more intricate and lush compositions. Latin influences permeate the music, adding new layers of rhythms and textures to my soul-music roots."

Low End Love Songs Tracklist:

1. The Simple Days

2. Quadris De Ouro

3. Baby

4. Branch By Branch

5. The Garden

6. Floating On A Memory

7. Spend More Time With Your Friends

8. Love Around The World

9. Easy, Lee

