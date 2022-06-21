Palaye Royale Announce Fall Headline Tour Dates

This Fall, Palaye Royale will bring their adrenaline- fueled, rock n' roll circus on an expansive North American headline tour with direct support from Mod Sun.

The 25-date run kicks off September 13th in Phoenix, AZ, and sees the band headlining their biggest U.S. venues yet, including House of Blues in Chicago, Webster Hall in New York and The Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 24 at 10am local. A limited number of tickets will be available via an exclusive artist presale on Wednesday, June 22 at 10am local, via PalayeRoyale.com (password: ROYALCOUNCIL).

The tour continues a busy year on the road for Las Vegas-bred brothers Remington Leith (vocals), Sebastian Danzig (guitar) and Emerson Barrett (drums). With unparalleled swagger, Palaye Royale have endlessly delivered an electrifying live show, one that frequently finds Remington hanging from the rafters.

Earlier this year, they were direct support on Yungblud's North American tour, followed by a completely sold out headline tour across the UK and Europe, which included their biggest headline shows to date, including the Roundhouse in London and an arena in the Czech Republic. Later this summer, the band will hit the European festival circuit before heading back to the states for their headline tour. They will also perform at the highly-anticipated When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on October 22 and 29.

Last month, Palaye Royale released new song "Broken" via Sumerian Records alongside a video shot in a 12th century monastery in Prague. Produced by Grammy-nominated Chris Greatti (Yungblud, WILLOW)), the song is a sneak peak at the band's new album Fever Dream coming later this year.

Equal parts brit-pop, glam rock and art-punk, Palaye Royale has amassed over half a billion streams throughout their career and earned a legion of cult-like fans with their fast-paced dirty rock'n' roll. First landing in Los Angeles as teenagers, the brothers worked their way up through the ruthless L.A. rock scene going from playing basement shows while living out of their car to headlining arenas around the world.

The band is readying their fourth full-length Fever Dream, which emerged from a much-needed break in the chaos, returning to their roots and composing most of the album on piano. Equal parts ecstatic head rush and in-depth meditation on the state of the human psyche, the result is Palaye Royale's boldest and most visionary body of work to date.

Palaye Royale Tour Dates

Sep 13, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

Sep 15, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

Sep 16, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

Sep 17, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Sep 19, 2022 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

Sep 21, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Sep 23, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues*

Sep 24, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts*

Sep 25, 2022 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Sep 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

Sep 28, 2022 - Newport, KY - Ovation

Sep 29, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

Sep 30, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History

Oct 1, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

Oct 3, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Oct 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Oct 6, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Oct 7, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Oct 8, 2022 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Oct 11, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

Oct 12, 2022 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Oct 15, 2022 - Reno, NV - Cargo

Oct 17, 2022 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Oct 18, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Oct 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young 2022

Oct 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young 2022

Nov 6, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

*Mod Sun not performing

