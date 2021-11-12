Pageant Girls Release Debut LP '1st'

New York based post-punk project Pageant Girls, comprised of Ivy Jaff (vocals), Megan X Thomas (bass), Alex Rochinski (drums), and Venture Bros. creator Doc Hammer (guitar), have released their debut full-length, 1st.

With minor keys, thunderous guitars and near orchestral soundscapes in tow, Pageant Girls' debut album - produced and engineered by Doc in his laboratory - captures the unique ethos of the band. 1st is an album created by two tender misfits, Ivy and Doc, both outliers in their own way. Inspired by that truth as well as their love of the music they were raised on, the album is a pathway to connect with others through music.

"Doc and I have an understanding of one another that is at times profound and often surprising," Ivy shares. "We speak our own language. It's almost like this album is translating our language so that others can be a part of the conversation."

Alongside the release of 1st, Pageant Girls have released a video for the album's focus track, "First Runner Up".

"'First Runner Up' is about being second best," Ivy reflects on the new single. "I like to write about failure because I believe it's an important part of the human experience. I tend to bounce back from catastrophe effortlessly and I can thank all my previous failures for that."

﻿The new track follows "Complainer" - which recently appeared in Consequence's New Sound Playlist - and "Fair Game" from the new record.

"The album really is just a bunch of love songs," Ivy says of 1st. "It wasn't meant to be," she adds, "that's just what came out of us. It's also much catchier than we thought it would be. I like to think of us as the goth Go-Go's."

Catch Pageant Girls' anthemic and emotional sincerity as they celebrate the release of 1st with a performance at TV EYE in New York alongside Veda Rays, Isolation Society, and Juliett Class.

Listen to the new album here: