POSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' Single

POSH SWAT, a new project helmed by John Dwyer (OSEES), Ryan Sawyer, and Andres Renteria, have shared their new single "MORE WILL BE REVEALED." Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut LP, POSH SWAT (due February 17 via Rock Is Hell Records), the trio also released a double A-Side track titled "DUNGEON CRAWLER / BUG CITY" via Stereogum earlier this month.



Pre-Orders for POSH SWAT are also available now via Rock Is Hell Records. A number of different and exclusive vinyl variants will also available: clear vinyl mixed with pink (UK variant); clear vinyl mixed with lime green (US variant); fluo green vinyl (DE and AUS variant); black vinyl (Rock Is Hell exclusive); clear vinyl with bonus 7" with silkscreened cover (Rock Is Hell exclusive).

POSH SWAT is an all percussion improvisation album with John Dwyer, Ryan Sawyer, & Andres Renteria.



Trap kit, hand percussion, homemade percussion instruments and electronic percussion overflow with extra weirdness.

Sick pop rhythms grinding through the wasteland.



Sand in your hair and bugs in your teeth.

Hand on your knife, knife in your sheath

Grimy bass burps through a fried stack

And the crack of the snare is a mighty pink smack

Bells, whistles, conga, and vibes

This is a drug record

One thousand times



Art by Brian Bamps

A limited edition variant will be released with a bonus 7" and lovingly hand screened covers by the mighty Guru Jochen from the mountain

Recorded, edited, and mixed at Stu Stu Studio by John Dwyer

Masted by JJ Golden

POSH SWAT - TRACKLISTING

01. INTRO

02. THE SPENT SADIST

03. CHIT CHAT

04. SCAVENGER

05. RED CLAY WALL

06. DUNGEON CRAWLER

07. BUG CITY

08. SCYTHE IS REMORSELESS

09. BRICKED RUNE

10. SCATTER

11. THE HOSTILE WOMB

12. MORE WILL BE REVEALED POSH SWAT CREDITS:



JOHN DWYER : HOMEMADE PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS, ELECTRIC DRUMS, EFFECTS & VOCALS

RYAN SAWYER : KIT DRUM & PERCUSSION

ANDRES RENTERIA : HAND DRUMS & HAND PERCUSSION



RECORDED & MIXED AT STU-STU-STUDIO BY JOHN DWYER MASTERED BY JJ GOLDEN

ART BY BRIAN BAMPS

ALL SONGS ARTIFICIAL HEAD ASCAP