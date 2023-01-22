Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
POSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' Single

Their debut LP will be released on February 17th.

Jan. 22, 2023  

POSH SWAT, a new project helmed by John Dwyer (OSEES), Ryan Sawyer, and Andres Renteria, have shared their new single "MORE WILL BE REVEALED." Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut LP, POSH SWAT (due February 17 via Rock Is Hell Records), the trio also released a double A-Side track titled "DUNGEON CRAWLER / BUG CITY" via Stereogum earlier this month.

Pre-Orders for POSH SWAT are also available now via Rock Is Hell Records. A number of different and exclusive vinyl variants will also available: clear vinyl mixed with pink (UK variant); clear vinyl mixed with lime green (US variant); fluo green vinyl (DE and AUS variant); black vinyl (Rock Is Hell exclusive); clear vinyl with bonus 7" with silkscreened cover (Rock Is Hell exclusive).

Listen to the single here:

POSH SWAT is an all percussion improvisation album with John Dwyer, Ryan Sawyer, & Andres Renteria.

Trap kit, hand percussion, homemade percussion instruments and electronic percussion overflow with extra weirdness.
Sick pop rhythms grinding through the wasteland.

Sand in your hair and bugs in your teeth.
Hand on your knife, knife in your sheath
Grimy bass burps through a fried stack
And the crack of the snare is a mighty pink smack
Bells, whistles, conga, and vibes
This is a drug record
One thousand times

Art by Brian Bamps
A limited edition variant will be released with a bonus 7" and lovingly hand screened covers by the mighty Guru Jochen from the mountain
Recorded, edited, and mixed at Stu Stu Studio by John Dwyer
Masted by JJ Golden

POSH SWAT - TRACKLISTING

01. INTRO
02. THE SPENT SADIST
03. CHIT CHAT
04. SCAVENGER
05. RED CLAY WALL
06. DUNGEON CRAWLER
07. BUG CITY
08. SCYTHE IS REMORSELESS
09. BRICKED RUNE
10. SCATTER
11. THE HOSTILE WOMB
12. MORE WILL BE REVEALED POSH SWAT CREDITS:

JOHN DWYER : HOMEMADE PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS, ELECTRIC DRUMS, EFFECTS & VOCALS
RYAN SAWYER : KIT DRUM & PERCUSSION
ANDRES RENTERIA : HAND DRUMS & HAND PERCUSSION

RECORDED & MIXED AT STU-STU-STUDIO BY JOHN DWYER MASTERED BY JJ GOLDEN
ART BY BRIAN BAMPS
ALL SONGS ARTIFICIAL HEAD ASCAP



