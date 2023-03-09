POISON RUIN Release 'Resurrection II' Single

Poison Ruin have released their latest single "Resurrection II" - a cathartic tale of the undead rising to take revenge upon those who have unknowingly wronged them. It's full revenge fantasy with melodic rocking, equally split between surf motifs and new wave of British Heavy heavy metal riffing.

Evoking a rich tapestry of ice-caked forests, metaphoric peasant revolts and silent knights, Poison Ruin stab at the pulsing heart of what it means to live under the permanent midnight of contemporary life. Their forthcoming album Harvest gazes at the world with a sense of grave seriousness, its stare softened only by the alluring seduction of a dream world's open-ended possibility. These songs move with a type of uncanny confidence, assembling an array of references to past styles and sensibilities that collapse in on one another, congealing into a truly unique sonic landscape.

With Harvest, Poison Ruin aligns their sonic palette to their godless, medieval-inflected aesthetic symbolism, creating a record which strikes with an assured sense of blackened harmony.

"I've always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative," vocalist/guitarist Mac Kennedy notes, "that said, even though they are a set of symbols that seem to speak to most people of our generation, they are often either apolitical or co-opted for incredibly backwards politics."

With Harvest's lyrics and imagery, Kennedy reworks fantasy imagery as a series of totems for the downtrodden, stripping it of its escapist tendencies and retooling it as a rich metaphor for the collective struggle over our shared reality: "Instead of knights in shining armor and dragons, it's a peasant revolt," he explains, "I'm all for protest songs, but with this band I've found that sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element."

These are not superficial or self-aggrandizing political statements. Rather, Poison Ruin stares into the abyss of present-day life with a sober and empathetic outlook, portraying our cracked reality as a complex and difficult to parse miasma of competing desires.

Philadelphia's Poison Ruin first emerged in April of 2020 with their eponymous EP, which was followed shortly by a second eponymous EP the following February, both self-released. While they share a certain affinity for rough-around-the-edges, lo-fidelity stones with their compatriots Devil Master and Sheer Mag, Poison Ruin wants things bleaker.

The up-tempo guitar heroics of their first two EPs (which were collectively released as a S/T LP in February of 2021) have been dragged through the trenches, emerging as a heavy morass of breathless gloom. With Harvest, Poison Ruin have constructed a richly chilling fable out of modern living. Their tale is as lurid as it is seductive, as much a promising fantasy as it is a dreary portrait of reality itself.

Poison Ruin's Relapse debut, Harvest was mastered by Arthur Rizk. It sees its release on April 14 alongside the reissue of their eponymous 2021 LP which has established the band as one of punk and the underground's newest beloved treasures. Poison Ruin will tour extensively this year. They're currently touring across the Southwest and hit SXSW next week, plus NYC and a hometown PHL release show. In April they head overseas for a full EU / UK run including a performance at Roadburn. See below for a full list of dates.

Watch the new music video here:

Poison Ruin Live Dates

Mar 09: Tulsa, OK - Whittier Bar

Mar 10: Albuquerque, NM - Sister

Mar 11: Tempe, AZ - The Beast

Mar 14 - 18: Austin, TX - SXSW

Tue, Mar 14 - 2:00 PM: SESAC/HFA/Rumblefish @ Side Bar

Tue, Mar 14 - 9:45 PM: @ Hotel Vegas

Thu, Mar 16 - 2:45pm: Brooklyn Vegan @ Empire

Fri, Mar 17 - 2:00 PM: Creem @ Chess Club

Fri, Mar 17 - 4:30 PM: Post Trash @ Hole in the Wall

Fri, Mar 17 - 10:00 PM: SXSW Official Showcase @ Chess Club

Apr 13: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

Apr 15: Brooklyn, NY - Meadows

Apr 18: Antwerp, BE - Antwerp Music City

Apr 19: Tilburg, NL - Roadburn

Apr 20: Hamburg, DE - Komet

Apr 21: Leipzig, DE - ZxRx

Apr 22: Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

Apr 23: Prague, CZ - Underdogs Ballroom

Apr 25: Vienna, AT - Venster99

Apr 26: Linz, AT - Kapu

Apr 27: Zagreb, HR - Attack!

Apr 28: Bologna, IT - DEV

Apr 29: Parma, IT - Splinter Club

Apr 30: Innsbruk, AT - PMK

May 02: Geneve, CH - La Makhno

May 03: Marseille, FR - Molotov

May 04: Bilbao, ES - El Nido

May 05: Madrid, ES - Wurlitzer Ballroom

May 06: Barcelona, ES - Sala Vol

May 07: Toulouse, FR - Le Ravelin

May 09: Bristol, UK - Crown

May 10: Manchester, UK - The Gulliver

May 11: Glasgow, UK - The Old Hairdressers

May 12: Newcastle, UK - The Lubber Fiend

May 13: London, UK - New River Studios

May 14: Portsmouth, UK - The Loft

May 16: Paris, FR - Le Klub

May 17: Kortrijk, BE - The Pits

May 18: Nijmegen, NL - De Onderbroek

May 19: Nurnberg, DE - Projekt 31

May 20: Dresden, DE - Over The Edge

May 21: Weimar, DE - Gerber 3

Photo By Cecil Shang Whaley