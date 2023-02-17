Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
P!NK Releases Ninth Studio Album 'Trustfall'

P!NK Releases Ninth Studio Album 'Trustfall'

The album is out now via RCA Records. 

Feb. 17, 2023  

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK releases her highly anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, out now via RCA Records.

Featuring the hit singles "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and "TRUSTFALL," as well as her latest release, "When I Get There," TRUSTFALL marks some of P!NK's most vulnerable and exhilarating work yet. Featuring collaborations with Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, as well as tapping notable songwriters and producers Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, FRED, Billy Mann, and more, TRUSTFALL is an exploration of the highs and lows of uncertainty, freedom, and letting go.

"This might be the album I'm most proud of," says P!NK. "Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes."

Listen to the new album here:

About P!NK

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 9 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world.

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.) Also in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Award's Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, "Walk Me Home" marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts.

The track along with "Can We Pretend" scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart. At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard's Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard's Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released "Cover Me In Sunshine", a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.



Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks Photo
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks
Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast.
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards Photo
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards
American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
CHRISTEENE Announced As Support On Fever Ray Tour Photo
CHRISTEENE Announced As Support On Fever Ray Tour
New York’s feral icon of the underground, CHRISTEENE, announces her role as direct support for a series of dates on Fever Ray’s upcoming US tour. Bringing her raw spirit of ferocious music, unabashed sexuality, and fiery intimate stank to one of the year’s most-anticipated tours, she’s touring behind last year’s MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN.
VIDEO: Ne-Yo Releases Trailer For His In My Own Words Mini Documentary Photo
VIDEO: Ne-Yo Releases Trailer For His 'In My Own Words' Mini Documentary
Ne-Yo has shared the video trailer for his upcoming mini-documentary, In My Own Words. Ne-Yo, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

From This Author - Michael Major


Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'
February 17, 2023

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, “Radioactive.” IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon’s It’s Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.
Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season TwoCynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
February 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary DeluxeBen Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
February 17, 2023

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
February 17, 2023

Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
February 17, 2023

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
share