PBDY Shares All New Double Single

Today, PBDY (pronounced Peabody) releases a brand new single "Eucalyptus & Lavender / So Help Me (DOG)" via Brainfeeder, as the LA-based producer and DJ prepares to head out on a 33 date tour across North America with the label's founding father Flying Lotus. The track features Jeff Parker (of pioneering post-rock outfit Tortoise) on guitar, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on viola and Justin Brown (Thundercat, Ambrose Akinmusire) on drums.

Listen on your favorite streaming service here!

Paul has been the resident selector/DJ at the heart of the Brainfeeder family for nearly 8 years, hosting radio shows, building DJ mixes, rocking label showcases, instores, afterparties and touring worldwide with Thundercat, Flying Lotus and The Cinematic Orchestra. A self-confessed music fanatic, his inestimable and seemingly inexhaustible passion for new sounds is utterly infectious. He established his label TAR in 2013, creating a platform to share his favourite experimental sounds sourced from lesser known acts as far afield as Asia, Australia and Russia.

It was simply a matter of time before his energy shifted from musical curation to creation. In 2017 PBDY linked with Jeremiah Jae under the moniker JP Moregun for a moody, psych-heavy rap mixtape on Brainfeeder. It was PBDY's first outing in the role of producer. 2018 saw PBDY make his solo debut on Brainfeeder, contributing the eerily beautiful "Bring Me Down" (featuring vocals by his friend and labelmate Salami Rose Joe Louis) to the label's 10th anniversary compilation Brainfeeder X.

"Eucalyptus & Lavender / So Help Me (DOG)" is out now on Brainfeeder.

PBDY Tour Dates (support for Flying Lotus Flamagra North America Tour)

08-08 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre

08-10 Portland, OR - Roseland

08-11 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

08-12 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

08-14 Missoula, MT - The Wilma

08-15 Salt Lake City, UT - Union

08-16 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

08-17 Taos, NM - Taos Vortex

08-18 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

08-20 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

08-21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

08-24 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

08-25 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

08-26 Montreal, Quebec - Corona Theatre

08-27 Boston, MA - House of Blues

08-29 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

08-30 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

08-31 North Adams, MA - MASS MoCa

09-02 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09-03 Columbus, OH - Express Live

09-04 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

09-05 Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater

09-06 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

09-07 Richmond, VA - The National

09-10 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

09-11 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

09-12 New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

09-13 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

09-14 Austin, TX - Emo's

09-15 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

09-18 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

09-19 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

09-20 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You