PBDY Shares All New Double Single
Today, PBDY (pronounced Peabody) releases a brand new single "Eucalyptus & Lavender / So Help Me (DOG)" via Brainfeeder, as the LA-based producer and DJ prepares to head out on a 33 date tour across North America with the label's founding father Flying Lotus. The track features Jeff Parker (of pioneering post-rock outfit Tortoise) on guitar, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on viola and Justin Brown (Thundercat, Ambrose Akinmusire) on drums.
Paul has been the resident selector/DJ at the heart of the Brainfeeder family for nearly 8 years, hosting radio shows, building DJ mixes, rocking label showcases, instores, afterparties and touring worldwide with Thundercat, Flying Lotus and The Cinematic Orchestra. A self-confessed music fanatic, his inestimable and seemingly inexhaustible passion for new sounds is utterly infectious. He established his label TAR in 2013, creating a platform to share his favourite experimental sounds sourced from lesser known acts as far afield as Asia, Australia and Russia.
It was simply a matter of time before his energy shifted from musical curation to creation. In 2017 PBDY linked with Jeremiah Jae under the moniker JP Moregun for a moody, psych-heavy rap mixtape on Brainfeeder. It was PBDY's first outing in the role of producer. 2018 saw PBDY make his solo debut on Brainfeeder, contributing the eerily beautiful "Bring Me Down" (featuring vocals by his friend and labelmate Salami Rose Joe Louis) to the label's 10th anniversary compilation Brainfeeder X.
"Eucalyptus & Lavender / So Help Me (DOG)" is out now on Brainfeeder.
PBDY Tour Dates (support for Flying Lotus Flamagra North America Tour)
08-08 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre
08-10 Portland, OR - Roseland
08-11 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
08-12 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
08-14 Missoula, MT - The Wilma
08-15 Salt Lake City, UT - Union
08-16 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
08-17 Taos, NM - Taos Vortex
08-18 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
08-20 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
08-21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
08-24 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
08-25 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall
08-26 Montreal, Quebec - Corona Theatre
08-27 Boston, MA - House of Blues
08-29 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
08-30 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
08-31 North Adams, MA - MASS MoCa
09-02 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09-03 Columbus, OH - Express Live
09-04 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
09-05 Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater
09-06 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
09-07 Richmond, VA - The National
09-10 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
09-11 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
09-12 New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
09-13 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
09-14 Austin, TX - Emo's
09-15 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
09-18 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
09-19 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
09-20 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo