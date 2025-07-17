P1Harmony Will Embark on 2025 Arena Tour

Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

Global K-Pop sensation P1Harmony (피원하모니) has set their biggest tour to date: the 2025 P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H: MOST WANTED]. Following a fully sold-out kickoff in Seoul, P1Harmony will travel to Australia, Asia, North America, and Latin America. Tickets are available now here.

P1Harmony will hit 8 major arenas across North America. After the North American leg, the group will take the MOST WANTED tour to Latin America, hitting Sao Paulo (Oct 24), Buenos Aires (Oct 27), Lima (Oct 29), Santiago (Nov 2), and Monterrey (Nov 4). Additional international dates are announced now, including stops in Sydney, Singapore, Kaohsiung, Macau, and Yokohama. In addition to the arena run, P1Harmony is also confirmed to perform at KCON LA 2025, taking place August 1–3 at Crypto.com Arena.

This tour announcement follows the release of the group’s 8th Mini Album, [“DUH!”], which dropped in May. Check it out below!

2025 P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H: MOST WANTED] TOUR:

SOUTH KOREA

Aug 9–10 – Seoul, Korea University Hwajung Tiger Dome (SOLD OUT)

OCEANIA & ASIA

Aug 23 – Sydney, Australia – Gordon Pavilion (SOLD OUT

Aug 30 – Singapore – Arena @ Expo

Sept 6 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan – Kaohsiung Music Center

Sept 13 – Macau – Studio City Event Center

Sept 19 – Yokohama, Japan – Pacifico Yokohama

NORTH AMERICA

Sept 27 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept 29 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Oct 1 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Oct 9 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Oct 21 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

LATIN AMERICA

Oct 24 – São Paulo, Brazil – Vibra São Paulo

Oct 27 – Buenos Aires, Brazil – TBD

Oct 29 – Lima, Perú – Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición

Nov 2 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Caupolicán

Nov 4 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Banamex

ABOUT P1Harmony:

P1Harmony is a six-member K-pop group composed of KEEHO, THEO, JIUNG, INTAK, SOUL, and JONGSEOB. P1Harmony has released 8 Mini Albums and one full-length studio album, showcasing their evolution across eras and sounds—from boom bap hip-hop to hyper-pop, reggaeton, and synth-driven anthems.

P1Harmony’s 10-track, first full length album “때깔 (Killin‘ It)” marked the group’s first #1 album on a Korean music show. It also debuted at #1 on Billboard World Albums chart, #2 on Billboard Top Album Sales chart and #10 Spotify Debut albums chart. Member JONGSEOB co-wrote the lyrics for the entire album, with KEEHO, JIUNG, and INTAK also earning writing credits across multiple tracks.

Photo credit: Courtesy of FNC