Oxy Releases New Single 'Fuel'

In the heart of the Parisian music scene, Oxy has collaborated with premier local bands, played at numerous concert halls, and curated events for the Jazztronicz label. Now, he gears up to unveil his debut EP, 'Freequation,' in January 2024, along with the lead single, 'Fuel,' available now across platforms.

An introspective blend of piano, synths, and drums, 'Fuel' showcases Oxy's innovative prowess and expansive musical range. Oxy explains, "Improvisation has always been an essential part of my music, whether on the piano or machines; that's where I can express myself most freely. This freedom only makes sense when mastered at the right moment. 'Fuel' addresses the obstacles that can hinder or sometimes inspire us to improvise."

Behind the moniker Oxy is Auxane Cartigny, a young musician who learned his art on the benches of the Conservatoire de Tourcoing. With a multifaceted education spanning piano, classical percussion, and jazz, Cartigny honed his craft, accumulating a wealth of technical expertise. Now, with the release of his six-track EP, he reveals the full extent of his mastery.

Explaining the inspiration behind the focus track, 'Flare,' Oxy elaborates, "'Fuel' is our own energy, thoughts that we all eventually need to function properly."

Oxy's passion for piano began at an early age when he was living in the United States, where a neighbor introduced him to the piano. Upon returning to France, he took up piano lessons. "The rest came naturally," he adds. "Soon enough, I wanted to make a career out of it, and from secondary school onwards, I began to perfect my musical culture. I also started improvising and composing." Immersed in Paris' vibrant music scene, Oxy embraced various roles in bands like DAÏDA and Roni Poni. Yet, amidst this rich experience, he desired to go solo.

With 'Freequation,' Oxy boldly steps into uncharted territory. This record serves as a testament to the pianist's diverse influences, marrying his appreciation for classical virtuosos like Oscar Peterson and Vladimir Horowitz with a vibrant spectrum of sounds drawn from the club scene and producers such as Floating Point, Bicep, Four Tet, Aphex Twin, and Burial.

While tracks such as 'Tarnished,' 'Fragility,' and 'Surrender' pay tribute to his first passion, classical music, 'Merit,' 'Left Behind,' 'Fuel' and 'Flare,' a genuine declaration of love to house, paint a broad spectrum of his tastes in electronic music. The marriage of these two genres produces an ultra-polished result, enhanced by his inspired playing. Led by the pioneering and inspiring Jazztronicz label, this album shows the blossoming of Oxy, an artist who will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with in the future.

'Fuel' is out now across platforms. Steam it here.