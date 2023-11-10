Oxy Releases New Single 'Fuel'

In the heart of the Parisian music scene, Oxy has collaborated with premier local bands, played at numerous concert halls, and curated events for the Jazztronicz label.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 2 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 4 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks

Oxy Releases New Single 'Fuel'

Oxy Releases New Single 'Fuel'

In the heart of the Parisian music scene, Oxy has collaborated with premier local bands, played at numerous concert halls, and curated events for the Jazztronicz label. Now, he gears up to unveil his debut EP, 'Freequation,' in January 2024, along with the lead single, 'Fuel,' available now across platforms.

An introspective blend of piano, synths, and drums, 'Fuel' showcases Oxy's innovative prowess and expansive musical range. Oxy explains, "Improvisation has always been an essential part of my music, whether on the piano or machines; that's where I can express myself most freely. This freedom only makes sense when mastered at the right moment. 'Fuel' addresses the obstacles that can hinder or sometimes inspire us to improvise."

Behind the moniker Oxy is Auxane Cartigny, a young musician who learned his art on the benches of the Conservatoire de Tourcoing. With a multifaceted education spanning piano, classical percussion, and jazz, Cartigny honed his craft, accumulating a wealth of technical expertise. Now, with the release of his six-track EP, he reveals the full extent of his mastery.

Explaining the inspiration behind the focus track, 'Flare,' Oxy elaborates, "'Fuel' is our own energy, thoughts that we all eventually need to function properly."

Oxy's passion for piano began at an early age when he was living in the United States, where a neighbor introduced him to the piano. Upon returning to France, he took up piano lessons. "The rest came naturally," he adds. "Soon enough, I wanted to make a career out of it, and from secondary school onwards, I began to perfect my musical culture. I also started improvising and composing." Immersed in Paris' vibrant music scene, Oxy embraced various roles in bands like DAÏDA and Roni Poni. Yet, amidst this rich experience, he desired to go solo.

With 'Freequation,' Oxy boldly steps into uncharted territory. This record serves as a testament to the pianist's diverse influences, marrying his appreciation for classical virtuosos like Oscar Peterson and Vladimir Horowitz with a vibrant spectrum of sounds drawn from the club scene and producers such as Floating Point, Bicep, Four Tet, Aphex Twin, and Burial.

While tracks such as 'Tarnished,' 'Fragility,' and 'Surrender' pay tribute to his first passion, classical music, 'Merit,' 'Left Behind,' 'Fuel' and 'Flare,' a genuine declaration of love to house, paint a broad spectrum of his tastes in electronic music. The marriage of these two genres produces an ultra-polished result, enhanced by his inspired playing. Led by the pioneering and inspiring Jazztronicz label, this album shows the blossoming of Oxy, an artist who will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with in the future.

'Fuel' is out now across platforms. Steam it here.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Travis Scotts Utopia Nominated for Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs Photo
Travis Scott's Utopia Nominated for Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs

TRAVIS SCOTT’S UTOPIA nominated for Best Rap Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards®. Also, announces 11 dates for the second leg of the UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS Tour. Tickets on sale at 4pm ET. Travis Scott remains the biggest selling male artist of 2023 and UTOPIA continues to reign as the biggest selling hip-hop album of 2023.

2
Travis Scott Announces Second Leg of Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour Photo
Travis Scott Announces Second Leg of 'Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour'

Travis Scott announces second leg of record-breaking North American Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour. 2024 dates include stops in Montreal, Chicago, Orlando + more. Tickets on sale Friday, November 10 - 10AM local. Travis Scott remains biggest selling male artist of 2023 and Utopia continues to reign as biggest selling hip-hop album of 2023.

3
Layperson Releases New Album Massive Leaning Photo
Layperson Releases New Album 'Massive Leaning'

Layperson releases new album 'Massive Leaning' on Lung Records. Check out this amazing and beautiful new record from Layperson, out now on Lung Records. The 9-track Massive Leaning transcends the genre of the “break-up” album to give careful attention not only to grief but also to the sheer wonder that can begin to fill the space left.

4
Helena Hallberg Sparks Joy With Single Surprisingly Disco Photo
Helena Hallberg Sparks Joy With Single 'Surprisingly Disco'

Helena Hallberg releases single 'Surprisingly Disco' and debuts music video filmed at Brooklyn's Honore Club. Drawing from Motown and 70s icons like ABBA and the BeeGees, the string arrangements were skillfully written by arranger/composer Red Hawley, and, true to form, the strings were recorded in the “Motown-room” at Power Station at BerkleeNYC.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL