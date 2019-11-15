Overtime Reveals Title And Track Listing For New Album DIVIDED WE FALL

Montana country rapper Overtime has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for his upcoming studio album 'Divided We Fall'. The album will surface on December 13th, 2019 via OneRPM distribution. To launch the album, Overtime has released the music video for 'Divided We Fall' which can be seen below!

Overtime is an American rapper/singer/songwriter best known for his blue-collar work ethic and music that fuses together hip-hop, country, and rock. Born in Bozeman but raised in Missoula, Overtime has been making a name for himself as one of the most explosive acts to mix together country and rap. With 5 albums under his belt, over 45 million Youtube views from his 140,000 subscribers and 115,000 monthly Spotify listeners, fans have latched onto Overtime's heart, honesty and determination to prove that country boys can survive and thrive in the music business.

Overtime's last album "United We Stand" charted on Billboard in three different categories, including R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales at #43, Country album sales chart at #44, and the Heatseekers Mountain at #4. Everything he's done has been with a blue-collar mindset, self-booking over 18 cross country tours without a booking agent, record label, or management. He's as independent and self-sufficient as it comes in the industry.

His most successful album to date is 'The Foundation', released in 2016, which features his hit songs "Next To Me" and "Hunger In My Stomach". The music video for the later went viral online racking up more than 16 million Youtube views.

The tracklisting for Overtime's "Divided We Fall" is as follows:

1 - Divide We Fall feat. Caleb Jacobson

2 - All Out

3 - Losing Time

4 - Lemme Drink My Whiskey feat. Austin Martin

5 - Too Far Gone

6 - Son of a Gun feat. Who TF is Justin Time?

7 - Midnight Drive

8 - Gypsy feat. Rayne of Havik

9 - Hey Now

10 - Gone In A Moment feat. Syni Stixx

11 - Let It All Go

12 - We On

Overtime's "Divided We Fall" is currently available for pre-order online at https://fanlink.to/dwfpreorder





