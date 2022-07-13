Outside Lands Announces 2022 Night Shows Lineup

Outside Lands is excited to announce both the 2022 Night Shows and Outsider Art lineup for this year's festival.

The official Night Show lineup will feature 13 shows across seven venues throughout San Francisco and Oakland, offering music fans the opportunity to see their favorite artists in some of the Bay Area's most legendary and intimate rooms.

The official Night Shows will feature performers from the Outside Lands 2022 lineup including: Phoebe Bridgers (Acoustic), Mac DeMarco, Washed Out (DJ Set), Ashe, TOKiMONSTA (a benefit show for San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department), Best Coast, Franc Moody, Pussy Riot, Anna, Anna Lunoe b2b J. Worra, Cassian, MICHELLE and L'Rain.

Participating venues include The Independent, Rickshaw Stop, Bimbo's 365 Club, The Great Northern, Audio, 1015 Folsom and Public Works. See full list of shows and venues below.

Additionally, Eager Beaver & Golden Gate Club ticket holders have the first opportunity to grab tickets with those presales running Wednesday, 7/13 from 12pm PT to Thursday, 7/14 at 11:59pm PT. The ticket holder presale is Thursday, 7/14 from 12pm to 11:59pm PT. Any remaining tickets still available for Night Shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, 7/15 at 10am PT. Eager Beaver, Golden Gate Club and festival ticket holders will receive an email with their respective presale codes. For more information on the 2022 Night Shows and ticketing, please visit ​​here.

Outsider Art, returns to embrace the local San Francisco art community with installations from some of the biggest names in Bay Area street art. Outsider Art's stacked lineup of incredibly talented artists will be creating original, one of a kind artwork around the festival grounds throughout the weekend. Artists include: Hiero Veiga, JEKS ONE, RISK, Balloonski, Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith and more. See full lineup of artists below.

These distinguished Bay Area talents will add a splash of color to the weekend with painted sculptures, stage scrim design and live-painted murals. Plus, fans will have the pleasure of exploring all the murals from past Outside Lands throughout the festival grounds. For more information on Outsider Art By Monster Energy.

OUTSIDE LANDS OUTSIDER ART BY MONSTER ENERGY LINEUP

Hiero Veiga

JEKS ONE

RISK

Balloonski

Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith

Sworn One LORDS

Gus Cutty + Kathryn Crawford

Timber 84

Greg Mike

Ursula X Young

Drane

Messenger

Berk Visual

OUTSIDE LANDS 2021 NIGHT SHOWS LINEUP

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4TH

Pussy Riot

with ILOVEMAKONNEN, REI AMI, salem ilese

The Independent

21+

$25.00 ADV / DOOR

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH

Phoebe Bridgers (Acoustic)

The Independent

21+

$69.50 ADV / $70 DOOR

Popscene presents

MICHELLE

with DJ Aaron Axelsen

Rickshaw Stop

All Ages

$20 ADV / $25 DOOR

Franc Moody

Bimbo's 365 Club

21+

$29.50 ADV / $30 DOOR

Cassian

with Lucid D

Audio

21+

$15 ADV / $20 DOOR

ANNA

Public Works

21+

$15 - Tier 1 / $25 - Tier 2 / $35 - Tier 3 / $40 DOOR

Washed Out (DJ set)

1015 Folsom

21+

$15 - Tier 1 / $20 - Tier 2 / $25 - Tier 3 / $30 DOOR

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH

Mac DeMarco

The Independent

21+

$45 ADV / $50 DOOR

Best Coast

with Night School

Rickshaw Stop

All Ages

$29.50 ADV / $30 DOOR

Ashe

Bimbo's 365 Club

18+

$35

Anna Lunoe b2b J. Worra

The Great Northern

21+

$21- Tier 1 / $25 - Tier 2 / $30 - Tier 3 / $35 DOOR

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7TH

A Benefit for San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department

TOKiMONSTA

The Independent

21+

$35 ADV / $40 DOOR

L'Rain

*On sale now*

Rickshaw Stop

All Ages

$15 ADV / $17 DOORS