Outside Lands Announces 2022 Night Shows Lineup
The ticket holder presale is Thursday, 7/14 from 12pm to 11:59pm PT.
Outside Lands is excited to announce both the 2022 Night Shows and Outsider Art lineup for this year's festival.
The official Night Show lineup will feature 13 shows across seven venues throughout San Francisco and Oakland, offering music fans the opportunity to see their favorite artists in some of the Bay Area's most legendary and intimate rooms.
The official Night Shows will feature performers from the Outside Lands 2022 lineup including: Phoebe Bridgers (Acoustic), Mac DeMarco, Washed Out (DJ Set), Ashe, TOKiMONSTA (a benefit show for San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department), Best Coast, Franc Moody, Pussy Riot, Anna, Anna Lunoe b2b J. Worra, Cassian, MICHELLE and L'Rain.
Participating venues include The Independent, Rickshaw Stop, Bimbo's 365 Club, The Great Northern, Audio, 1015 Folsom and Public Works. See full list of shows and venues below.
Additionally, Eager Beaver & Golden Gate Club ticket holders have the first opportunity to grab tickets with those presales running Wednesday, 7/13 from 12pm PT to Thursday, 7/14 at 11:59pm PT. The ticket holder presale is Thursday, 7/14 from 12pm to 11:59pm PT. Any remaining tickets still available for Night Shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, 7/15 at 10am PT. Eager Beaver, Golden Gate Club and festival ticket holders will receive an email with their respective presale codes. For more information on the 2022 Night Shows and ticketing, please visit here.
Outsider Art, returns to embrace the local San Francisco art community with installations from some of the biggest names in Bay Area street art. Outsider Art's stacked lineup of incredibly talented artists will be creating original, one of a kind artwork around the festival grounds throughout the weekend. Artists include: Hiero Veiga, JEKS ONE, RISK, Balloonski, Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith and more. See full lineup of artists below.
These distinguished Bay Area talents will add a splash of color to the weekend with painted sculptures, stage scrim design and live-painted murals. Plus, fans will have the pleasure of exploring all the murals from past Outside Lands throughout the festival grounds. For more information on Outsider Art By Monster Energy.
OUTSIDE LANDS OUTSIDER ART BY MONSTER ENERGY LINEUP
Hiero Veiga
JEKS ONE
RISK
Balloonski
Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith
Sworn One LORDS
Gus Cutty + Kathryn Crawford
Timber 84
Greg Mike
Ursula X Young
Drane
Messenger
Berk Visual
OUTSIDE LANDS 2021 NIGHT SHOWS LINEUP
THURSDAY, AUGUST 4TH
Pussy Riot
with ILOVEMAKONNEN, REI AMI, salem ilese
The Independent
21+
$25.00 ADV / DOOR
FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH
Phoebe Bridgers (Acoustic)
The Independent
21+
$69.50 ADV / $70 DOOR
Popscene presents
MICHELLE
with DJ Aaron Axelsen
Rickshaw Stop
All Ages
$20 ADV / $25 DOOR
Franc Moody
Bimbo's 365 Club
21+
$29.50 ADV / $30 DOOR
Cassian
with Lucid D
Audio
21+
$15 ADV / $20 DOOR
ANNA
Public Works
21+
$15 - Tier 1 / $25 - Tier 2 / $35 - Tier 3 / $40 DOOR
Washed Out (DJ set)
1015 Folsom
21+
$15 - Tier 1 / $20 - Tier 2 / $25 - Tier 3 / $30 DOOR
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH
Mac DeMarco
The Independent
21+
$45 ADV / $50 DOOR
Best Coast
with Night School
Rickshaw Stop
All Ages
$29.50 ADV / $30 DOOR
Ashe
Bimbo's 365 Club
18+
$35
Anna Lunoe b2b J. Worra
The Great Northern
21+
$21- Tier 1 / $25 - Tier 2 / $30 - Tier 3 / $35 DOOR
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7TH
A Benefit for San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department
TOKiMONSTA
The Independent
21+
$35 ADV / $40 DOOR
L'Rain
*On sale now*
Rickshaw Stop
All Ages
$15 ADV / $17 DOORS