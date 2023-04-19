Outside Lands 2023 Single-Day Tickets On Sale Now

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apr. 19, 2023  

Outside Lands, San Francisco's celebrated independent music festival taking place August 11-13 in Golden Gate Park, announced today that Single-Day tickets are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to purchase quickly as these tickets are expected to sell out.

Single day ticket prices start at: Single Day GA ($199), Single Day GA+ ($299), Single Day VIP ($449) and Single Day Golden Gate Club ($2,199). A limited number of 3-Day GA and Golden Gate Club passes are still available. Taxes and fees apply to all ticket types. Tickets are all available exclusively at www.sfoutsidelands.com.

The stacked daily lineup for the festival's 15 year anniversary include: Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, aespa and WILLOW on Friday; Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck and L'Impératrice on Saturday; and ODESZA, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex and Tobe Nwigwe on Sunday with much more across all three days of the festival.

Yesterday, organizers also announced the daily chef and restaurant lineups for Golden Gate Club, Outside Lands' premiere luxury ​experience. Friday ​will ​feature​ Food & Wine's Best New Chef 2016 winner​ ​Ravi Kapur ​from​ the James Beard Award-nominated restaurant Liholiho Yacht Club​,​ ​who​ will serve South and East Asian inspired heritage cuisine. Saturday features two-time James Beard Award-nominated ​​chef Tyler Florence with Miller & Lux ​offering innovative renditions of American steakhouse classics.

Sunday closes out the elevated experience with Michelin Star and James Beard Award-winner for Best Restaurant, Boulevard, ​led by chef duo Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin​ who will serve New American staples from their iconic Embarcadero location.

The fan favorite electronic music haven, SOMA Tent, will return for a third year and promises club beats with top-level sound and lights from open to close. Friday features Claptone, BLOND:ISH and Justin Jay; Saturday includes sets from Daniel Avery, Sama' Abdulhadi and Denis Sulta; and Sunday concludes with Âme b2b Trikk, WhoMadeWho, Tinlicker; and many more each day.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Kendrick Lamar

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

J.I.D

Interpol

aespa

﻿WILLOW

Cuco

Alex G

Claptone

Monolink

DIESEL (Shaquille O'Neal)

Raveena

BLOND:ISH

Becky Hill

Crumb

Justin Jay

Ethel Cain

The Dip

Samia

Disco Lines

La Doña

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Evan Giia

Matt Hansen

Westend

Nala

Miss Dre

Izzy Heltai

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Foo Fighters

Lana Del Rey

Maggie Rogers

FISHER

Father John Misty

Orville Peck

L'Impératrice

Nora En Pure

Alvvays

NIKI

Mariah the Scientist

Trixie Mattel

Daniel Avery

Lovejoy

Sama' Abdulhadi

Jessie Murph

Zack Fox

Denis Sulta

Cobra Man

TOPS

Orion Sun

VNSSA

manila grey

Donny Benét

Eddie Zuko

Kim Ann Foxman

No Vacation

Wednesday

midwxst

Adi Oasis

EREZ

Sour Widows

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

ODESZA

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

Tobe Nwigwe

Beabadoobee

Poolside

Soccer Mommy

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Âme b2b Trikk

WhoMadeWho

Joy Oladokun

Inhaler

Tinlicker

DOPE LEMON

Gabriels

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Red Axes

Nanna

Coco & Breezy

Wild Child

UPSAHL

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Fake Fruit

Loverground

Venus & the Flytraps

Outside Lands takes place annually in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and is one of the most popular summer events for both music and culinary enthusiasts. The three-day festival showcases world-class music programming, from legendary acts to emerging artists, plus features restaurants, wineries and breweries, nearly all of which are local to California.

Delivering an elevated experience for attendees that includes unique and cultural programming such as Outsider Art, Cocktail Magic and the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival, Outside Lands showcases the best the Bay Area has to offer.



