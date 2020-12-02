Osiris Announces New Slate of Artist-Hosted Podcasts

Osiris Media has announced Artist Spotlight, a new slate of podcasts created in partnership with musicians. These podcasts give artists a platform to discuss, interview and share their experiences, thoughts and passions with listeners. The latest addition is guitar legend Alex Skolnick's Moods & Modes, which was picked up by Osiris in November. Their debut episode together is a tribute to the late, great Eddie Van Halen and is available now on all streaming platforms.

Moods & Modes is, in Skolnick's words, a "No Reservations for guitar." Traveling from vintage guitar shops in Brooklyn to iconic recording studios and legendary music venues around the world, Skolnick explores the work of renowned musicians through commentary, conversation, and live performance.

In addition to Moods & Modes, Osiris will be partnering with musician Maggie Rose for her new Salute the Songbird with Maggie Rose, which invites listeners into Rose's world as an independent artist in the male-dominated, often volatile, music industry.

Rose will host candid conversations with her female musical heroes about their lives in and out of music, challenging the status quo, and changing the game for those coming up behind them. The podcast will feature guests such as Grammy-nominated songwriter Ruby Amanfu, Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton, singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm, Heart's Nancy Wilson, and other female musicians, songwriters, producers, and industry mavens who detail their triumphs, struggles and how they continue to succeed as a woman in the music industry.

"Connecting artists and music fans is one of the main reasons we started Osiris," said RJ Bee, CEO of Osiris Media "These new shows add unique perspectives from unique artists. Alex informs and entertains music fans on every episode. And the show we'll be creating with Maggie Rose will help highlight the amazing work of female artists. We're proud to be developing these new shows that will deepen the connection between musicians and their fans."

Other Artist Spotlight shows include Comes A Time, with Oteil Burbridge and Mike Finoia; Eric Krasno Plus One; Inside the Musicians Brain, with Chris Pandolfi; and Touchdowns All Day with Jon Barber.

