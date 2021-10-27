Orson Wilds Share Single from Newly-Announced EP

Canadian outfit Orson Wilds have announced details of their debut EP, What Is It That You Won't Let Go? which will be released this Friday, October 29th via Black Cement Record. The band has also shared the poignant new single "a hundred million things" which is available today on all streaming platforms and joined by a visualizer streaming now on Orson Wilds' YouTube channel.

Elaborating on the new single, Orson Wilds' vocalist / guitarist Eric Reid explained, "Depression is something I've struggled with for a lot of my adult life and it can be debilitating and it can make the easiest everyday things super difficult. It comes in waves and those waves can come in different sizes. The big waves can be pretty scary sometimes and I'm fortunate to have a support system with my friends and family that I can talk to about these things. 'a hundred million things' is a song about one of my friends that lost his battle with depression. He worked in law enforcement and as a result had pretty fed up PTSD. I can't imagine the tsunami he was faced with every day that eventually led him to make the last choice he would ever make. It's a song about wishing you could say more and coming to terms with never truly being able to understand another person's struggle no matter how much you can relate to it."

Brianna Bordihn, vocalist / keyboardist for Orson Wilds added, "When Eric was working on this song and we were demoing the vocals, it was pretty hard to get through. I didn't know his friend, but to me the song feels like a love letter in a way to those in your life that you can't quite reach. It's very cathartic to sing."

Recorded and produced by Will Yip (Bartees Strange / Turnstile), WHAT IS IT THAT YOU WON'T LET GO? sees Orson Wilds embracing imperfection and channeling their youthful resilience into an especially unselfconscious album full of urgent and wonderfully vulnerable songs. The six song EP also features the tracks "dec 19," "Mothers Daughters," and "Stand Up," all of which were originally released as standalone singles over the course of the past year. Consequence affirmed, "'dec 19' is their best song yet, with a danceable beat and an irresistible melody that belies the darkness in the lyrics," while Uproxx declared "Stand Up" "one of the most anthemic indie rock jams since Arcade Fire dropped 'Wake Up.'"

Furthermore, Orson Wilds have announced two hometown shows in support of their new EP. The upcoming dates will take place at Toronto's Monarch Tavern on November 30th and December 1st with tickets on sale here.

Orson Wilds is fronted by Eric Reid (vocals / guitar) and Brianna Bordihn (vocals / keys), and at their most expansive, the collective includes nine members comprised of close friends and family. At the core of the group lies Reid and Bordihn who first met nearly a decade ago when their then-separate bands performed on a local bill together. The two bands came from wildly different backgrounds. Bordihn fronted an outfit with her brothers Ryan and Daniel, all of whom grew up in a religious household.

As for Reid, he'd been adopted after his birth father - a small-time scammer - abandoned his mother, and he played with his best friend Mark Johnston, another adoptee who was one of the many children of the infamous cult leader Roch Thériault. After the show Reid and Bordihn kept in touch and connected over shared musical tastes, with Bordihn finally agreeing to collaborate with Reid after a plea on his birthday some years later. Their two bands merged soon after, rounding out the line-up with Alex Cheung on violin, Max Kennedy on bass, and a horn section comprised of Murray Heaton and David Baldry. "It seems like we're a duo, but we're also a collective, but we're also a band," Reid notes. "We're the polyamorous version of a band."

