Only Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' Remix

Only Fire, the 24-year-old music producer and DJ from Zagreb, Croatia, ignites airwaves with his latest remix of Brooke Candy’s erotic club hit, "fmuatw" available today at all DSPs.

This marks Only Fire and Brooke Candy’s second collaboration, following last year’s “Yoga,” which was named as one of the best songs of 2022 by Dazed. Today’s remix arrives as a part of Candy’s fmuatw Remixes EP that features remixes by Babynymph and Umru.

With today’s release of “fmuatw - Only Fire Remix” and this summer’s release of “Up n Down” and “Squirt,” Only Fire continues to break new ground, provoking thought and inspiring listeners to embrace their individuality. As he works on his highly anticipated upcoming EP, scheduled for release in Q4 2023, Only Fire's footprint in the music industry and popular culture is poised to expand even further.

Known for his explosive beats and club-ready anthems, Only Fire fearlessly manipulates the Siri voice to express sentiments that most artists would shy away from. Through his playful and hilarious hyper-sexual phrases and metaphors, Only Fire crafts a unique musical experience that resonates with a diverse range of listeners.

Only Fire has been taking crowds by storm across the globe in London, San Francisco, Paris & Berlin at various events and parties. Earlier this year, he performed to large crowds at LadyFag's LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, Standon Calling Festival in the UK, Boiler Room Festival in NY and Los Angeles’ Subculture Party.