OneRepublic and Enterprise Rent-A-Car Team Up for 'Share the Code. Hit the Road' Campaign

Enterprise Rent-A-Car today announced its partnership with GRAMMY-nominated pop rock band OneRepublic to launch the second year of its music-driven "Share the Code. Hit the Road" campaign, celebrating people who serve others through acts of kindness big and small. The campaign will culminate with a one-of-a-kind concert event featuring OneRepublic on November 15 in Southern California at the famed venue Pappy & Harriet's. This year's event with OneRepublic will give fans an exclusive, one-night-only performance and surprise fan experience in an unforgettable setting.

Designed to showcase those who pick up others through acts of kindness, "Share the Code. Hit the Road" puts the power of concert ticketing into fans' hands through a custom code-sharing method. OneRepublic kicks-off the campaign today by sharing codes with a handful of fans who have been selected for their inspiring acts of kindness through the band's Good Life Foundation. Each of those fans will redeem their codes for concert tickets and will receive three additional codes to pay it forward to share with deserving people of their choosing. The codes will continue to disperse across the country until the event hits capacity. Fans will have the opportunity to tell their code-sharing story at www.sharethecode.us.

"At Enterprise, we're committed to the power of picking up others - whether we're picking up our local customers or giving back to the communities in which we do business," said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for Enterprise. "So we're excited to partner with OneRepublic to create this one-of-a-kind concert experience to recognize people whose acts of kindness help pick up the world around them."

"We are thrilled to be part of Enterprise's 'Share the Code. Hit the Road' campaign, spreading kindness across the country by picking people up! This is something as a band we have always been passionate about through our Good Life Foundation, which was founded on the principle that everyone is entitled to live a good life. By recognizing people who have been inspiring to others, we hope it will continue the chain of kindness towards one another. Not to mention, we've wanted to play Pappy & Harriet's for a long time now - what better audience than one recognized for their good deeds." - OneRepublic

Last year's inaugural "Share the Code. Hit the Road" event took place in Denver, Colorado and featured the Southern pop band Sir Rosevelt with special guests Cirque du Soleil. Fans from 32 states attended an unforgettable evening of entertainment, which communicated the Enterprise mantra "We'll pick you up" by providing consumers with an exclusive experience rooted in travel, adventure and exceptional hospitality.

The Enterprise brand - which comprises Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Truck Rental, the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and RideShare by Enterprise - offers customers a total transportation solution. Its flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was founded in 1957 and is known for an extensive network of convenient locations, affordable rates and outstanding customer service. Enterprise Rent-A-Car was ranked on BusinessWeek magazine's annual list of "Customer Service Champs" for four years in a row. Enterprise operates not only as a key provider for insurance replacement, weekend getaways and special occasions, but also as a local transportation alternative. With more than 5,800 fully staffed airport and neighborhood offices located within 15 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population, Enterprise can meet whatever transportation need customers may have - renting, buying or sharing.

Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The Mosley Music Group/Interscope release included the multi-platinum-selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy Award nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets" and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 33 million plus-selling single "Counting Stars," along with a worldwide tour. OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. Last year, the band released "Start Again ft. Logic," a song featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix drama 13 Reasons and "Connection" which was part of FCA's Summer of Jeep campaign. OneRepublic's new singles "Wanted" and "Rescue Me" are out now.

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold





