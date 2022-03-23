Omar Apollo Shares New Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo-Produced Single 'Tamagotchi'

Following the official announcement of his highly anticipated debut album IVORY, due April 8th via Warner Records, Omar Apollo shares a brand new single from the project, "Tamagotchi" produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, which he recorded with the duo last year in Miami.

The new track arrives alongside Omar's launch as Apple Music's Up Next Artist of the month, including the premiere of an exclusive short film and an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, both out now. "Tamagotchi" marks the fifth single from the album closely following "Killing Me," "Invincible" featuring Daniel Caesar which arrived with a video directed by STILLZ, and his previously released songs "Bad Life" with Kali Uchis and "Go Away."

In support of the forthcoming project, Omar will also head out on his Desvelado tour this spring seeing multiple new and rescheduled stops along the route, including two performances at Coachella and shows in Eugene, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, New Orleans and Orlando. The Desvelado Tour features support from Deb Never and begins on April 5th in Portland and wraps up in London on June 16th. The tour will be an exciting return to the stage for the artist whom GQ called "one of the most electric live performers of his generation." Tickets are available for purchase here.

Listen to "Tamagotchi" here, see full album details and tour routing below, and stay tuned for more from Omar coming soon.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

* = w/ Deb Never

4/5 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

4/6 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom*

4/7 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

4/9 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre*

4/10 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre*

4/12 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

4/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre*

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

4/20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst*

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine*

4/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

5/1 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

5/3 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden*

5/5 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

5/7 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

5/8 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic*

5/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

5/11 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

5/12 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

5/14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

5/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

5/19 - Austin, TX @ Emo's*

5/20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

5/21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

5/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

5/24 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic*

5/26 - Miami, FL @ Space Park*

5/27 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

5/31 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB

6/14 - Madrid, ES @ BUT

6/15 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

6/16 - London, UK @ KOKO