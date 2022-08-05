Omar Apollo Announces Fall 2022 North American 'Prototype' Tour Dates
Following the release of his highly-anticipated debut album IVORY earlier this year and his wildly successful Desvelado Tour, Omar Apollo announces his upcoming fall 2022 Prototype Tour dates.
Kicking off in October, the 22-date tour will see stops at the illustrious Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Brooklyn's Kings Theatre and the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, among others. Omar has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket goes to support MusiCares' work to provide a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community.
In celebration of the tour, he also shares a brand new single in "Highlight," arriving on the heels of his recent nomination for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in addition to being featured on Barack Obama's Summer 2022 playlist.
Co-produced by Omar Apollo and Grammy-winning producer Manuel Lara (Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro), "Highlight" and the previously released single "Archetype" both appear on the deluxe edition of his debut, IVORY (Marfil), out on August 12th via Warner Records with 5 new additional songs.
On "Highlight," Omar's vocal performance shines over mellow production as he glides seamlessly between English and Spanish verses.
Artist presales for the upcoming tour will begin on Wednesday, August 10th at 10am local time, running through Thursday, August 11th at 10pm local time with general onsale beginning Friday, August 12th at 10am local time.
Released to widespread acclaim, IVORY takes Omar's songwriting to the next level - crossing genre lines as well as language barriers as it showcases even greater musical diversity from the budding superstar.
The album features the Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo produced single "Tamagotchi," as well as previously released singles "Killing Me," which debuted with a television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "Invincible" featuring Daniel Caesar, the Teo Halm-produced single "Bad Life" with Kali Uchis and "Go Away," produced by Omar himself alongside Carter Lang and Chromeo.
Listen to "Highlight" and pre-save IVORY (Marfil) above, see full album details and tour routing below, and stay tuned for more from Omar coming soon.
Prototype Tour Dates
10/21/22 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/22/22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/25/22 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
10/26/22 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/27/22 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
10/29/22 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/01/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater
11/02/22 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
11/03/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/05/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/08/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/11/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/13/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National
11/15/22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/17/22 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
11/18/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/19/22 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/20/22 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/22/22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/26/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/29/22 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY