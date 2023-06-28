Olivia Rodrigo's 'Vampire' Music Video Is Directed By Petra Collins

The new music video will premiere tomorrow at midnight ET and 9:00 p.m. PT.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

3-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will release the lead single of her sophomore album, "Vampire," on Friday, June 30. Pre-save the single here.

Rodrigo will release her sophomore album "Guts" on September 8. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl and pre-save it on streaming platforms here.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.

Watch the preview of the new video here:

The music video will be released here:



