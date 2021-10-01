Oliver Tree and Little Big Drop 'Welcome to the Internet' EP

Chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree and Russian viral hitmakers Little Big have released their join EP "Welcome To The Internet". The project is highlighted by standout track "The Internet" which is accompanied by an official video.

The revolutionary joint project was herald by lead single "Turn It Up" featured Estonian rapper Tommy Cash. Released earlier this month, "Turn It Up" racked up 6 million streams and over 150 million views across all TikTok videos. The Tree-produced track was joined by an eccentric video directed by Oliver Tree and Little Big's Alina Pasok and Iliya Prusikin. Filmed in Russia, the video currently boasts over 13 million views and landed the #1 spot on Apple Music Russia.

With over 2 billion global streams to date and over 500 million video views on YouTube alone, Oliver Tree is undeniably among the most popular - and most provocative - artists of the Gen-Z era.

Currently at work readying his eagerly awaited second solo album, Oliver kicked off 2021 by teaming up with rap superstar Lil Yachty for the acclaimed collaboration, "Asshole." This spring saw Oliver unveil Ugly is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier, a deluxe version of his chart-topping 2020 debut album joined by seven additional new songs including the long-awaited official release of "Life Goes On."

Little Big is a punk/pop/rave band from Saint Petersburg. Founded in 2013, they've been on a steady rise ever since, dropping one viral hit after another. As of July 2021, their music videos boast over 2.5B YouTube views.

Listen to the new EP here: