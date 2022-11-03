Oliver Sim Debuts Wolfgang Tillmans Remix of 'GMT'

Oliver Sim debuts a remix of "GMT" from legendary artist and musician Wolfgang Tillmans and his production partner Marc Krether today. Longtime mutual admirers, this is the first official collaboration between the two.

The original version is taken from Oliver's much lauded debut album Hideous Bastard, out now on Young. Produced by Oliver's The xx bandmate and lifelong friend Jamie xx, the album is a collection of songs inspired by Oliver's love of horror movies and his own life experience.

"Wolfgang takes up a lot of wall space in my home," says Oliver. "He's not only one of my favourite artists but a personal gay hero of mine. To be able to work and talk with him has only heightened my love for what he does. I listened to the first draft of his GMT remix whilst driving to Palm Springs and it was love at first listen. He's bought so much warmth and fun to the track. I listened to the final version in his studio in Berlin and we danced together. I love this remix and even more, I love this man."

Sim shared several tracks from the album ahead of its release: "Romance with a Memory," "Fruit," "GMT" and "Hideous," a song that features lifelong hero Jimmy Somerville on guest vocals. Music from the album also soundtracked the queer horror short film "Hideous," starring Sim and directed by Yann Gonzalez, which made its world premiere as part of the Semaine de la Critique at the Cannes Film Festival. Also featuring Jimmy Somerville, Biminiand Jamie xx, it's now available to stream on MUBI here.

Sim will present a very special evening on November 14 at Los Angeles' Brain Dead Studios, featuring a screening of "Hideous" and stripped back performance of songs from Hideous Bastard. Click here for tickets and further information.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Wolfgang Tillmans