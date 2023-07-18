Old Crow Medicine Show & Sierra Ferrell Team Up For 'Belle Meade Cockfight'

The track was released with a music video.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Old Crow Medicine Show & Sierra Ferrell Team Up For 'Belle Meade Cockfight'

Two-time GRAMMY award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show shares their new single “Belle Meade Cockfight” featuring singer/songwriter Sierra Ferrell.

Accompanied by a campy old-school-hoedown music video directed and produced by band member Morgan Jahning, “Belle Meade Cockfight” is the latest track from the band’s new album Jubilee, which releases August 25 via ATO Records. The video was featured this morning at BrooklynVegan, who praised the “energetic, old-timey, rollicking country/bluegrass song.”  

“My hometown is the self-proclaimed poultry capital of the world, smack in the middle of the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia,” explains bandleader Ketch Secor. “I love chickens, have raised 'em from under the lightbulb to the brooder box, and I see their grace and beauty. Poultry makes fantastic fodder for song, always has. I can’t admit to having regularly attended cockfights, only that chickens are in my blood.

But songwriting lets you travel the seven seas without leaving your porch swing, or in this case the cockfight ring, so I composed this ditty after extensive research and hope I've done right by the scholars of the sport.”

He continues, “I called up Sierra Ferrell and told her I had a ‘cockfight love song’ and needed a sparring partner. Not surprising, she was game. She’s from just over the line in West Virginia and knows a thing or two about the joys of chickens. We dedicate this one to Sarah Cannon, the opulent southern dame behind Minnie Pearl’s folksy persona. S

arah embodied class duality in Country music as only a Shakespearian actress-turned-hayseed-rib-tickler could. The only thing I can think of that better exemplifies Country music’s ability to be at once ‘highfalutin’ and ‘for the people’ would be if they started holding cockfights on Saturday nights in old Belle Meade.” 

“Belle Meade Cockfight” follows the album’s debut single “Miles Away,” a sweetly reflective song co-written by Secor and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle, with guest vocals from Old Crow Medicine Show co-founder Willie Watson. Featured by BrooklynVegan, American Songwriter, No Depression and more, “Miles Away” marks the first time Watson has recorded with the band in over 10 years.

In addition to Watson and Ferrell, Jubilee also features legendary soul singer Mavis Staples. The album finds Old Crow Medicine Show once again co-producing with Matt Ross-Spang (Drive-By Truckers, St. Paul & the Broken Bones) and recording at their own Hartland Studios.

As they gear up to celebrate their 25th anniversary, the band doubles down on their commitment to creating roots music that bears an undeniable urgency, encompassing everything from jug-band tunes to Irish folk songs to exultant gospel jams. The result is a wildly expansive body of work showcasing the dazzling musicality and poetic yet powerfully trenchant storytelling that has made Old Crow Medicine Show one of the most potent and influential forces in American roots music. 

Jubilee follows the band’s critically acclaimed 2022 release Paint This Town, which hit #1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart and debuted at the top of Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart. Earlier this year, Old Crow Medicine Show released a powerful protest song called “Louder Than Guns,” written in the aftermath of the devastating Covenant School shooting.

A father of two and co-founder of The Episcopal School of Nashville, Ketch Secor penned a compelling guest essay for The New York Times, spoke with Rolling Stone, CNN’s The Assignment with Audie Cornish and The CBC, and made impassioned appearances on CNN Tonight, MSNBC’s Morning Joe and KCRW’s Left, Right & Center. 

Old Crow Medicine Show 2023 Tour Dates:

July 19 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre %

July 20 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay %

July 21 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater +

July 22 - Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts %

July 23 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater %

July 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field #

August 2 - Redmond, OR @ Deschutes County Fairgrounds

August 5 - Ninilchik, AK @ SalmonFest

August 12 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival (Gallagher Park)

August 23 – S Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company & SOLD OUT

August 24 - Shelburne, VT @ Concerts on the Green $ SOLD OUT

August 25 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater +

August 26 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion + 

August 27 - Hammondsport, NY @ Point of the Bluff Vineyards $

September 6 - Marietta, OH @ Peoples Bank Theatre

September 7 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Evans Amphitheater - Cain Park ^

September 8 - Mount Vernon, KY @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center ^

September 9 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC

September 16 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
September 22 - Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

September 23 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

September 25 - Morgantown, WV @ WVU Canady Creative Arts Center

October 6 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Music Festival

October 21 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

October 30 - London, UK @ Hammersmith

November 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

November 2 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

December 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

+ with Hank Williams Jr.

% with Pillbox Patti

# with Luke Combs

& The Red Clay Strays

$ Brennen Leigh

^ Harper O’Neill




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lucinda Williams Announces Dont Tell Anybody The Secrets Fall Tour Photo
Lucinda Williams Announces 'Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets' Fall Tour

Lucinda Williams has announced a fall tour in support of her critically acclaimed new album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers). The “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets” tour will be a multi-media experience with Williams sharing stories and anecdotes while performing songs from throughout her celebrated career.

2
beabadoobee Releases New Single the way things go Photo
beabadoobee Releases New Single 'the way things go'

“the way things go” follows Bea’s recent tour with Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour and is an airy, twinkling tune with a little sass that ultimately has acceptance at its heart and speaks to coming to terms with the cards life sometimes deals you. Watch the new music video now!

3
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2023 Fall Tour Photo
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2023 Fall Tour

Kitchen Dwellers have unveiled their 2023 fall tour.  The tour will kick off on October 11 in Burlington, VT and will wrap up with three nights in Denver which will include a special VIP-only show at Cervantes’ Otherside ahead of the Ogden Theater shows. The high-energy bluegrass fused rock, folk, and roots band that hails from Bozeman, MT.

4
Darren Criss to Perform at MPTF NextGen Summer Party Fundraiser Photo
Darren Criss to Perform at MPTF NextGen Summer Party Fundraiser

The NextGen Summer Party Host Committee includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Camilla Belle, Matt Bomer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherry Cola, Lana Condor, Colman Domingo, Janina Gavankar, Jason George, Max Greenfield, Harvey Guillén, Olivia Holt, Glen Powell, Harry Shum Jr., Tiffany Smith, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in AugustTHE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in August
Adam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDERAdam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER
Photos: BARBIE Movie Takes Over Las Vegas CasinosPhotos: BARBIE Movie Takes Over Las Vegas Casinos
Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HADESTOWN