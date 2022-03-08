Old Crow Medicine Show Share New Single 'Honey Chile'

Today, GRAMMY award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show releases "Honey Chile," the latest single from their new album Paint This Town out April 22 via ATO Records. Showcasing soaring harmonies and swooning fiddle melodies, the melancholy love song is accompanied by a live performance video featured this morning at Garden & Gun, who said "Musically, the song is something of a salvo for the whole of Paint This Town, rising out of the gates with a bold swell before settling into a traditional Americana-tinged groove."

Along with the new single, the band has announced a coast to coast spring/summer tour kicking off in April that will make stops in Philadelphia, New York, Portland, Seattle and many more. Tickets are on sale now and find a full list of tour dates below.

Bandleader Ketch Secor explains the new single: "When you mine the musical traditions of the South as we have you're always going to run head on into the region's most successful export: Southern Rock, and my favorite performers of this style are the Charlie Daniels Band, who Old Crow was lucky enough to open for back in the early 2000's. We'll miss Charlie around these parts, but he lives on in songs like 'Honey Chile,' a backwoods slow burn about good lovin' and other hard habits to break."

Paint This Town showcases Old Crow Medicine Show's long-standing ability to merge profound introspection with a rapturous string band revival sound. The album shines a light on the darker aspects of the American experience, with character-driven songs underpinned by the band's vision for a more harmonious future. The debut single "Paint This Town" has maintained the #1 slot on the Americana Singles Radio Chart for three weeks in a row, garnering praise from press including Billboard, Rolling Stone, SPIN and more. The band's latest single "Bombs Away" (feat. Molly Tuttle on banjo) was recently hailed by Consequence, who said it's "brimming with the euphoria of new beginnings, a tongue-in-cheek tale of throwing caution to the wind and starting over."

Old Crow Medicine Show took a far more insular approach to their new album than on previous releases, recording in their own East Nashville-based Hartland Studio and co-producing with Matt Ross-Spang (John Prine, Jason Isbell). The process unlocked a new level of creative freedom, reviving their spirit of pure abandon as the band rediscovers the deliberate unpredictability of their earliest busking days.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 25 - Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

March 26 - Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center

April 23 - Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival

April 24 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

April 29 - Outer Banks, NC @ Roanoke Island Festival Park

April 30 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

May 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

May 6 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 7 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

May 8 - Rahway, NJ @ Union County Performing Arts Center

May 20 - Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art

May 21 - Beaufort, NC @ Beaufort Music Festival

June 3 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

June 4 - McKinney, TX @ KHYI's 26th Texas Music Revolution

June 11 - Ellijay, GA @ Holla Yella Festival

June 24 - Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival

July 8 - Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival

July 12 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

July 13 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 15 - Grass Valley, CA @ California WorldFest 2022

July 16 - Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music & Arts Festival

July 17 - Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

July 18 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

July 20 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

July 22 - Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

July 24 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 29 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 30 - Floyd, VA @ Floydfest