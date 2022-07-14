Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Old Crow Medicine Show & John Doe Folk Trio Added To BeachLife Ranch

Old Crow Medicine Show & John Doe Folk Trio Added To BeachLife Ranch

BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana festival runs September 16-18 on the Pacific Ocean waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  

Grammy Award-winning roots band Old Crow Medicine Show and John Doe Folk Trio (featuring the prolific singer/songwriter of X and The Knitters) have been added to the lineup for the first annual BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana festival, September 16-18 on the Pacific Ocean waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA.

In addition, the preliminary list of guests for the very special Songs Of Waylon Jennings performance has been revealed. Songs Of Waylon Jennings will feature Shooter Jennings performing a full set of his father's music alongside his friends Yelawolf, Devon Allman, Lukas Nelson, White Buffalo, Mike & The Moonpies and several other very special guests.

It will be a once-in-a-lifetime show, celebrating Waylon Jennings, the pioneer of Outlaw Country. For nearly two decades, Shooter Jennings has carried on that tradition and defied expectations while constantly expanding the parameters of country, rock 'n' roll, and beyond.

Shooter Jennings said, "I'm very excited to bring such an immensely talented group together to celebrate my father's music this fall. The music of Waylon Jennings has reverberated through multiple generations of talented artists and has become a pillar of Country music. Together, with my friends and peers, I am proud to bring this beautiful tribute to the BeachLife Ranch festival."

As previously announced, BeachLife Ranch will also feature an all-star lineup of top talent including: The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

BeachLife Ranch Daily Lineup

Friday, September 16
The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Old Crow Medicine Show, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Jamestown Revival, The White Buffalo, John Doe Folk Trio, Myron Elkins and more

Saturday, September 17
Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Songs Of Waylon Jennings (Featuring Shooter Jennings & Special Guests), Special Guests, The Infamous Stringdusters, Tenille Townes, Mike & The Moonpies and more

Sunday, September 18
Brandi Carlile, Wilco, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Greensky Bluegrass, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, The War And Treaty, Jackie Greene

BeachLife Ranch was created in 2022 to celebrate the fusion of California country and beach life culture, following May's sold-out BeachLife Festival. Southern California's premier three-day live music, art, and culinary experience established itself in 2019 as a boutique, family-friendly beach party focused on surf and skate culture.

BeachLife's exclusive dining SideStage Experience will be a core element of BeachLife Ranch, with a southern flair featuring smoked meats and BBQ options, with a bit of "Texas heat" influencing the top-notch cuisine.

The SideStage Experience is the best seat in the house to dine, providing guests the opportunity to be seated onstage and enjoy a four-course meal from a celebrity chef while their favorite musicians perform, with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop. Steve Baltin of Forbes proclaimed, "Located on a platform adjacent to the main stage, known as the HighTide stage, the dinner or brunch is one of the best VIP deals at any festival in America."

BeachLife Ranch is dedicated to supporting local and national nonprofit organizations focused on the protection and well-being of veterans and the community. With a number of national and local nonprofit organizations as philanthropic partners, BeachLife Ranch will feature onsite activations to drive awareness and raise funds for these important causes.

Weekend and single day General Admission and VIP tickets, as well as the Admiral Pass and Outlaw Pass, for BeachLife Ranch are on sale now at www.BeachLifeRanch.com. The premium all-inclusive 3-Day Outlaw Pass includes exclusive perks such as a hosted bar, private bungalows, and valet parking. For added luxury, space, and privacy, BeachLife Ranch also offers private cabana suites for larger groups & parties available for purchase.

BeachLife Festival is located at 137 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


ONErpm Partners with Dolby to Launch New Art Piece from ELOHIM
July 14, 2022

The 18-minute installation will be displayed in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at the Dolby Screening Room - Hollywood Vine in Los Angeles, CA on July 21, 2022 by invitation only. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos take this cinematic art experience to the next level by helping fans connect with Elohim in a deeper, more emotional way.
Debbie Gibson Featured in New SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Episode
July 14, 2022

Multi-platinum selling pop icon Debbie Gibson returns to Long Island, N.Y. to surprise her longtime friend and manager, Heather Moore, with a ranch-style home renovation. Debbie’s time in Long Island becomes an emotional journey, as she visits many of the people and places from her childhood that helped shape her into the person she is now.
NOT A TOY Release New Single 'BAD MOOD'
July 14, 2022

Branson Hoog, Benji Spoliansky, Jeremy Marmor, and TJ Wessel are all beatmakers and producers. Art shows, tattoo culture, and streetwear are all part of their creative identity. These four high-school friends cut their teeth skateboarding, breakdancing, and playing punk and emo gigs in Colorado. Watch the new music video now!
Nick Perri And The Underground Thieves Cover The Neil Young Classic 'My My Hey Hey,
July 14, 2022

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves, the Philadelphia-based independent rock band led by artist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri, have released a blistering cover of Neil Young’s classic song “My My Hey Hey” available on all digital streaming services. The group has also unveiled a new video for “My My Hey Hey.'
JOESEF Shares Brand New Single 'East End Coast'
July 14, 2022

Scottish soul artist Joesef releases new single “East End Coast”, about the unconditional love he feels from his hometown of Glasgow, and the universal feeling of seeking safety in familiar places and people. Moving to London last year, the only place that felt like home was the studio with Ivor Novello Award Winning producer Barney Lister.