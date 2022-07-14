Old Crow Medicine Show & John Doe Folk Trio Added To BeachLife Ranch

Grammy Award-winning roots band Old Crow Medicine Show and John Doe Folk Trio (featuring the prolific singer/songwriter of X and The Knitters) have been added to the lineup for the first annual BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana festival, September 16-18 on the Pacific Ocean waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA.

In addition, the preliminary list of guests for the very special Songs Of Waylon Jennings performance has been revealed. Songs Of Waylon Jennings will feature Shooter Jennings performing a full set of his father's music alongside his friends Yelawolf, Devon Allman, Lukas Nelson, White Buffalo, Mike & The Moonpies and several other very special guests.

It will be a once-in-a-lifetime show, celebrating Waylon Jennings, the pioneer of Outlaw Country. For nearly two decades, Shooter Jennings has carried on that tradition and defied expectations while constantly expanding the parameters of country, rock 'n' roll, and beyond.

Shooter Jennings said, "I'm very excited to bring such an immensely talented group together to celebrate my father's music this fall. The music of Waylon Jennings has reverberated through multiple generations of talented artists and has become a pillar of Country music. Together, with my friends and peers, I am proud to bring this beautiful tribute to the BeachLife Ranch festival."

As previously announced, BeachLife Ranch will also feature an all-star lineup of top talent including: The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

BeachLife Ranch Daily Lineup

Friday, September 16

The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Old Crow Medicine Show, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Jamestown Revival, The White Buffalo, John Doe Folk Trio, Myron Elkins and more

Saturday, September 17

Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Songs Of Waylon Jennings (Featuring Shooter Jennings & Special Guests), Special Guests, The Infamous Stringdusters, Tenille Townes, Mike & The Moonpies and more

Sunday, September 18

Brandi Carlile, Wilco, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Greensky Bluegrass, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, The War And Treaty, Jackie Greene

BeachLife Ranch was created in 2022 to celebrate the fusion of California country and beach life culture, following May's sold-out BeachLife Festival. Southern California's premier three-day live music, art, and culinary experience established itself in 2019 as a boutique, family-friendly beach party focused on surf and skate culture.

BeachLife's exclusive dining SideStage Experience will be a core element of BeachLife Ranch, with a southern flair featuring smoked meats and BBQ options, with a bit of "Texas heat" influencing the top-notch cuisine.

The SideStage Experience is the best seat in the house to dine, providing guests the opportunity to be seated onstage and enjoy a four-course meal from a celebrity chef while their favorite musicians perform, with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop. Steve Baltin of Forbes proclaimed, "Located on a platform adjacent to the main stage, known as the HighTide stage, the dinner or brunch is one of the best VIP deals at any festival in America."

BeachLife Ranch is dedicated to supporting local and national nonprofit organizations focused on the protection and well-being of veterans and the community. With a number of national and local nonprofit organizations as philanthropic partners, BeachLife Ranch will feature onsite activations to drive awareness and raise funds for these important causes.

Weekend and single day General Admission and VIP tickets, as well as the Admiral Pass and Outlaw Pass, for BeachLife Ranch are on sale now at www.BeachLifeRanch.com. The premium all-inclusive 3-Day Outlaw Pass includes exclusive perks such as a hosted bar, private bungalows, and valet parking. For added luxury, space, and privacy, BeachLife Ranch also offers private cabana suites for larger groups & parties available for purchase.

BeachLife Festival is located at 137 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.