Oklou and Mura Masa Premiere New Single 'entertnmnt'

Emerging French producer, vocalist and songwriter Oklou, born Marylou Mayniel, premieres her new single "entertnmnt" today on True Panther/Tap Records. Co-produced with British producer Mura Masa, the song comes accompanied with an Alexandra Green-directed visual.

Shot on an isolated lunar landscape, the video explores the experience of self-reflection. "I wanted to visually create a space that captured that feeling," explains Green. "Oklou's vocals are of central importance to the track, so it seemed fitting to keep her as the focal point of the video."

In Mayniel's own words, the single is about the contrast of feeling strong on the outside but weak inside: "people see you as strong and proud but you're crying on the inside, putting up a fake smile."

Of the collaboration, Mura Masa explains, "I've loved Lou's work for a while so getting to work on this track with her felt very natural. She's an amazing songwriter and this song isn't any exception to that."

"entertnmnt" follows Mayniel's late-2019 release of "Forever." Dubbed "enchanting" by The FADER and "beautifully realised" by Clash, the single marked her first new work since her 2018 debut The Rite of May.

Mayniel also confirms today a run of live shows this summer including stops at Primavera Sound and The Great Escape. See below for the full list of dates.

Oklou is Marylou Mayniel. Born and raised in the countryside of west France, Mayniel was classically trained for piano and cello and is a self-taught producer. In addition to her solo work, Mayniel has spun on radio stations like Rinse France, PIIAF, NTS and more. In 2018, she developed a video game with original scoring for Red Bull Music Academy's "Digging in the Carts." Mayniel's frequent collaborators and peers include underground and mainstream figures like Coucou Chloe, Sega Bodega, Palmistry, Rodaidh McDonald and Chynna, among others, making her a central new voice in Europe's boundary-pushing electronic music scene. Oklou's full length project is forthcoming.

OKLOU LIVE

May 15 The Great Escape

June 15 Primavera Sound

July 16 Dour, Belgium

July 18 Latitude, UK





