Oddkin (Formerly Sons Of An Illustrious Father) New Song “Yada Yada” Out Today

Introducing: Oddkin. Formerly known as Sons Of An Illustrious Father, Oddkin is comprised of multi-instrumentalists and longtime creative collaborators Lilah Larson and Ezra Miller. The band's first song as a duo, entitled "Yada Yada," has been released on all DSP's today.

"Yada Yada" is the first taste of the band's forthcoming, self-titled EP, set for release on November 19th, 2021. "Yada Yada" is produced by acclaimed producer/mix engineer Chris Coady (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV On The Radio, Beach House) with other songs on the EP featuring production by Coady and by the band's own Lilah Larson.

A video for the song, directed by David East, has also debuted today via Wonderland Magazine. The visual is a dream state, carnal carnival, part sex rave, part panic attack, all matching the fever pitch of the song itself.

Prior to christening themselves as Oddkin, Miller and Larson's musical output was met with worldwide, critical acclaim under the moniker Sons Of An Illustrious Father. From playing festivals throughout Asia to sold out shows in Mexico to touring alongside Priests and Slothrust in North America, Miller and Larson's ability to fuse the personal and the political into one beautiful, cohesive musical whole has won them legions of fans around the globe. They will continue this trajectory as Oddkin, a name that comes from the term by Donna Haraway for relationships other than biogenetic/anthropocentric/patriarchal, which definitely describes the duo's two decades' long friendship. More than that, Oddkin is also the word best suited for the band's community of collaborators and fans, an evolving, queer-centric space open for any-and-everyone.

Oddkin will be playing select shows throughout the UK this December. Current tour dates are below.