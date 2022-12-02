October Project to Release 'Angels in the Garden' Featuring Kseniya Simonova of UKRAINE'S GOT TALENT

Internationally acclaimed recording artist October Project releases "Angels in the Garden" on December 9, 2022, with a YouTube music video premiere and Zoom event on December 11th from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST. The music video features their collaboration with Kseniya Simonova, a globally-renowned sand artist and winner of Ukraine's Got Talent, conveying the power of love to heal us and transform the grief and loss of war. In tandem with the song debut, the band has launched ANGELS FOR UKRAINE, a fundraiser to support the International Rescue Committee's "Crisis in Ukraine" Emergency Fund to help families, mothers, and children displaced as a result of the conflict there.

With a mission to harmonize the world through music, October Project members Emil Adler, Julie Flanders, and Marina Belica view their latest work as a way to reach across borders and provide solace for a wounded world. Amazed by Kseniya's work, they sought her out after the Ukraine invasion to interpret the song as a visual narrative, with a mind to raise awareness and support for Ukrainian families experiencing extreme wartime hardships.

"Over the years we've had listeners express the power of our music in their lives, especially in times of transition and hardship. The notion of music being a healing force is always there for us, says Flanders. Humanitarian work is a natural aspect of that. The daily news of the horror and homelessness we see Ukrainians experience is unimaginable."

Belica adds, "While we hope that what we have created will uplift people, we wanted to do something more to support Ukrainian women, children, and families. As winter sets in and temperatures fall well below zero, the IRC is scaling up its efforts in Ukraine and its neighboring areas, distributing essential seasonal items such as blankets, sleeping bags, and heaters to cover the most basic needs of displaced families."

"Angels in the Garden" and the associated ANGELS FOR UKRAINE IRC fundraiser are the most recent expressions of October Project's humanitarian efforts.

"At a time of year when angels are symbols of hope and peace, we want this song and our position as recognized artists to serve as angels, returning light and comfort to those less fortunate than we are," says Flanders.

"I'm so honored and thankful to be able to add my work to this beautiful song. I hope it will transport listeners to a peaceful place" says Kseniya Simonova.

To support Ukrainian families through IRC<>Angels for Ukraine, please visit: https://rb.gy/zowxrc

A YouTube video Premiere and Zoom Q & A live event hosted by band members Julie Flanders and Marina Belica will take place on Sunday, December 11th from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST. To find out more and register for the event, please visit: https://rb.gy/omfsub

Donors are entered into an October Project raffle with prizes to be awarded at the VIDEO PREMIERE that will include:

1. An original storyboard sketch from the music video

2. Two tickets to the Kennedy Center on January 31, 2023, to experience a performance of Julie Flanders's prize-winning piece, "Holding our Breath" which was co-created with Venezuelan composer Carlos Cordero.